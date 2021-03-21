Left Menu

Orlando's Evan Fournier added a season-high 31 points just one night after committing a costly turnover in the final seconds of the Magic's 94-93 loss to the host New York Knicks. Report: Giants signing WR Kenny Golladay for 4 years, $72M The New York Giants are signing former Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay to a four-year, $72 million deal, NFL Network reported Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 21-03-2021 05:24 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 05:24 IST
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NCAA adds equipment to women's NCAA Tournament weight room

The NCAA responded overnight to criticism of the workout facility for women's teams participating in the NCAA Tournament, with ESPN sharing video of added gym equipment in a ballroom turned weight room in San Antonio. Late this week, photos circulated on social media that showed a men's weight room in Indianapolis full of equipment and just one rack of weights available to the women. The tournaments are being played in condensed locations this season because of the coronavirus pandemic. Mention also has been made about the differences in the quality of food available at the sites, the "swag" given to players and the COVID-19 tests being administered. Eagles sign ex-Vikings S Anthony Harris to one-year deal

The Philadelphia Eagles announced the signing Saturday of former Minnesota Vikings safety Anthony Harris to a one-year deal. Multiple outlets reported the deal is worth $5 million. NBA roundup: Magic defeat hot Nets to end 9-game slide

Aaron Gordon scored a season-high 38 points and the host Orlando Magic broke a nine-game losing streak with a 121-113 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night. Orlando's Evan Fournier added a season-high 31 points just one night after committing a costly turnover in the final seconds of the Magic's 94-93 loss to the host New York Knicks. Nikola Vucevic added 22 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists. Report: Cowboys signing S Keanu Neal to one-year dea

The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to terms with former Atlanta Falcons safety Keanu Neal on a one-year, $5 million deal, NFL Network reported Saturday. After missing all but four games in the 2018 and 2019 seasons due to injuries, the 25-year-old veteran bounced back in 2020 with 100 tackles, one sack and one interception in 15 games (14 starts). Report: Buckeyes alert police after threats to E.J. Liddell

Ohio State has alerted police to threatening messages received by star forward E.J. Liddell after Friday's stunning overtime loss to Oral Roberts in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, according to ESPN. Liddell scored 23 points in the loss but missed a free throw with 35 seconds left in regulation that would have put the Buckeyes up by three. He shared direct messages he said he received after the 75-72 loss to the 15th-seeded Golden Eagles. Report: Giants signing WR Kenny Golladay for 4 years, $72M

The New York Giants are signing former Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay to a four-year, $72 million deal, NFL Network reported Saturday. The agreement includes $40 million guaranteed and carries a maximum value of $76 million, per the report. International spectators to be barred from Olympics in Japan

International spectators will not be allowed to enter Japan for this summer's Olympic Games amid public concerns over coronavirus, organisers said on Saturday, crushing many fans' hopes and setting the stage for a drastically scaled-back event. Some 600,000 Olympic tickets purchased by overseas residents will be refunded, as will another 300,000 Paralympic tickets, Toshiro Muto, the chief executive of the Tokyo 2020 organising committee, told a news conference.

NHL roundup: Knights double up Kings, roll to 5th straight win Max Pacioretty scored two goals and Robin Lehner made 23 saves as the visiting Vegas Golden Knights extended their winning streak to five games with a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night. It was Pacioretty's fourth two-goal game of the season and the 52nd of his career. William Karlsson and William Carrier also scored goals for Vegas, which increased its West Division lead to five points over the idle Colorado Avalanche.

Karatsev claims first ATP title in Dubai Russian Aslan Karatsev continued his breakthrough year as he claimed his first ATP Tour title by beating Lloyd Harris 6-3 6-2 in the Dubai Championships final on Saturday. The 27-year-old wildcard overpowered his South African opponent with a barrage of winners to take his record to 12-2 for the season, having only won three Tour-level matches prior to this year.

Gymnastics: Former Canada women's coach Brubaker banned for life Former Canadian women's gymnastics coach David Brubaker has been banned for life after an international investigation into multiple complaints against him, the sport's national governing body said. Brubaker, who coached the Canadian team at the 2016 Rio Olympics, was suspended by Gymnastics Canada in 2017 after he was arrested and charged with multiple counts of sexual crimes.

