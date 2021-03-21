Left Menu

Rugby-France proud and happy to deliver the final blow against Wales

They box 12 rounds out of 12 usually but tonight they stopped boxing after 11 rounds," Galthie told a news conference. "But we kept boxing, we kept punching." France had three tries ruled out by the TMO in the finale but Charles Ollivon powered through to reduce the arrears after back-to-back yellow cards left Wales with 13 men on the field. Romain Ntamack converted and Brice Dulin dived over two minutes into dead time after Gael Fickou and Arthur Vincent's neat passing, despite the intense pressure, had overstretched the Welsh defence.

Reuters | Updated: 21-03-2021 05:26 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 05:26 IST
Rugby-France proud and happy to deliver the final blow against Wales

France bathed in pride and joy on Saturday after beating Wales 32-30 to stay on course for a first Six Nations title in 11 years at the end of an exhilarating test that coach Fabien Galthie compared to a boxing match.

France's win also denied Wales a second Grand Slam in three years with Les Bleus now hoping to beat Scotland by at least 21 points with a bonus point to secure the title in Paris on Friday in their rescheduled game. Even though that will be a tough ask, France can at least celebrate being on the right side of a tight contest after a 23-20 defeat against England at Twickenham last Saturday.

To achieve that, they dug deep and kept believing in their chances despite being down to 14 men after Paul Willemse was sent off for eye gouging. "We knew the Welsh were very strong. They are good boxers. They box 12 rounds out of 12 usually but tonight they stopped boxing after 11 rounds," Galthie told a news conference.

"But we kept boxing, we kept punching." France had three tries ruled out by the TMO in the finale but Charles Ollivon powered through to reduce the arrears after back-to-back yellow cards left Wales with 13 men on the field.

Romain Ntamack converted and Brice Dulin dived over two minutes into dead time after Gael Fickou and Arthur Vincent's neat passing, despite the intense pressure, had overstretched the Welsh defence. "We went for it. Nothing was given to us for free. We had to keep believing that we could score two tries in the finale despite being down to 14," said captain Ollivon.

"We left everything on the pitch." France were lucky to be level at 17-17 by the interval after suffering in defence in the opening half.

"They (Wales) played their best game of the championship. We struggled in defence but we changed that in the second half," said Fickou. "Our defence was too wide, we were not quick enough," added Galthie. "But in the second half a new game started."

He said lock Romain Taofifenua, who sprained his knee, and flyhalf Matthieu Jalibert, who was taken out after receiving a blow to the head, were both fine. They are expected to be fit for Friday's decisive clash against Scotland at the Stade de France.

"Now we have to come down to earth and keep a cool head to get ready for that game," said winger Vincent. "We know it's going to be a tricky test. Let's take it step by step. First, focus on victory and then we'll take it from there," added Fickou.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

Erica Watson to direct 'The 4400' reboot set at The CW

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-'Canes comeback proves Chiefs can compete - McMillan

Waikato Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan believes his side have shown they can compete with the best teams in Super Rugby Aotearoa after getting a monkey off their back by snapping an 11-match losing streak. The Chiefs, inspired by Damian McKe...

Sassou expected to extend 36-year rule as Congo Republic votes

Polls will open in the Republic of Congo on Sunday, with President Denis Sassou Nguesso widely expected to extend his 36-year rule despite an ongoing economic crisis and accusations of having mismanaged the countrys oil revenues.With his gr...

NBA-Lakers LeBron James to miss time with ankle injury

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James said he was hurting inside and out after suffering a right ankle injury on Saturday that will sideline him, but he vowed to return soon. James grabbed his ankle and rolled on the floor in pain after c...

Hundreds in Atlanta rally against hate after spa shootings

A diverse crowd gathered Saturday in a park across from the Georgia state Capitol to demand justice for the victims of shootings at massage businesses days earlier and to denounce racism, xenophobia and misogyny.The hundreds of people of al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021