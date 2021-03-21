NBA-Lakers LeBron James to miss time with ankle injury

Left Menu

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James said he was hurting "inside and out" after suffering a right ankle injury on Saturday that will sideline him, but he vowed to return soon. "Nothing angers and saddens me more than not being available to and for my teammates!" James wrote on Twitter. "I'm hurt inside and out right now.

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 21-03-2021 06:03 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 06:03 IST
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James said he was hurting "inside and out" after suffering a right ankle injury on Saturday that will sideline him, but he vowed to return soon. James grabbed his ankle and rolled on the floor in pain after colliding with Atlanta's Solomon Hill while battling for a loose ball during the second quarter of the Lakers game against the Hawks.

The 36-year-old MVP candidate was diagnosed with a high right ankle sprain and will be out indefinitely, the Athletic reported. "Nothing angers and saddens me more than not being available to and for my teammates!" James wrote on Twitter.

"I'm hurt inside and out right now. The road back from recovery begins now. Back soon like I never left." The defending champion Lakers (28-14) are in third place in the Western Conference with about two months to play in the regular season.

James joins a Lakers injured list that includes center Anthony Davis, who suffered an Achilles strain on Feb. 16 and has yet to return.

