Left Menu

Rugby-'Canes comeback proves Chiefs can compete - McMillan

Waikato Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan believes his side have shown they can compete with the best teams in Super Rugby Aotearoa after getting a monkey off their back by snapping an 11-match losing streak.

Reuters | Updated: 21-03-2021 06:34 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 06:34 IST
Rugby-'Canes comeback proves Chiefs can compete - McMillan

Waikato Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan believes his side have shown they can compete with the best teams in Super Rugby Aotearoa after getting a monkey off their back by snapping an 11-match losing streak. The Chiefs, inspired by Damian McKenzie, staged a brilliant comeback to beat the Wellington Hurricanes 35-29 in the New Zealand capital on Saturday to give McMillan his first win after taking over from Warren Gatland for the season.

Gatland oversaw a winless inaugural season in the domestic competition last year before heading back to Europe on a pre-agreed sabbatical to prepare for his second stint as British and Irish Lions coach. "Yeah, probably more relief than anything," McMillan said of ending the equal longest losing streak for a New Zealand Super Rugby team.

"It didn't look pretty for a while there but I'm pretty proud of the fellas for gutsing it out and showcasing what they can actually do when we get a bit of front foot ball," he told Fairfax media. McMillan had particular praise for fleet-footed fullback McKenzie, who moved into playmaker role in the second half and was pivotal in the fight back from a 26-7 halftime deficit.

"He’s just a quality player," McMillan added. "From the outside looking in, you know he’s always been a quality player for the Chiefs and the All Blacks, but it’s taken me to go into the environment to see how electric he is at training. "He's a dynamo and can create a lot out of nothing."

Next up for the Chiefs is a match against the Auckland Blues, who are unbeaten this season heading into their clash with the Canterbury Crusaders later on Sunday. "They're a quality side but we've got the monkey off our back. We’ve shown we can stress the best teams if we are consistent and accurate for longer," McMillan said.

"We get to play at home and we'll be dangerous. We've got to get our preparation right, recover well, celebrate well, and just keep building the belief in the boys."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

Erica Watson to direct 'The 4400' reboot set at The CW

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-'Canes comeback proves Chiefs can compete - McMillan

Waikato Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan believes his side have shown they can compete with the best teams in Super Rugby Aotearoa after getting a monkey off their back by snapping an 11-match losing streak. The Chiefs, inspired by Damian McKe...

Sassou expected to extend 36-year rule as Congo Republic votes

Polls will open in the Republic of Congo on Sunday, with President Denis Sassou Nguesso widely expected to extend his 36-year rule despite an ongoing economic crisis and accusations of having mismanaged the countrys oil revenues.With his gr...

NBA-Lakers LeBron James to miss time with ankle injury

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James said he was hurting inside and out after suffering a right ankle injury on Saturday that will sideline him, but he vowed to return soon. James grabbed his ankle and rolled on the floor in pain after c...

Hundreds in Atlanta rally against hate after spa shootings

A diverse crowd gathered Saturday in a park across from the Georgia state Capitol to demand justice for the victims of shootings at massage businesses days earlier and to denounce racism, xenophobia and misogyny.The hundreds of people of al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021