Left Menu

Rugby-England's Jones needs to look in the mirror, says Woodward

"It's time for Eddie Jones to look in the mirror, not the window," Woodward, who guided England to victory in the 2003 World Cup, wrote in his column for the Daily Mail. "Somebody at the Rugby Football Union needs to ask some sharp questions of him.

Reuters | Updated: 21-03-2021 08:20 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 08:20 IST
Rugby-England's Jones needs to look in the mirror, says Woodward

England head coach Eddie Jones must be held accountable for their disastrous Six Nations campaign, but the priority should now be to address pressing issues within the team, former coach Clive Woodward said. Saturday's 32-18 defeat by Ireland was defending champions England's third in the tournament and they are set to finish fifth, their joint-worst position since Italy joined the Six Nations in 2000.

It is the first time since 1976 that they have achieved a reverse triple crown of losing to Ireland, Scotland and Wales. "It's time for Eddie Jones to look in the mirror, not the window," Woodward, who guided England to victory in the 2003 World Cup, wrote in his column for the Daily Mail.

"Somebody at the Rugby Football Union needs to ask some sharp questions of him. There is no respected rugby 'brain' asking the difficult questions. "What's going on? Why have England produced only one decent performance? Why is the England team not reflective of the fantastic talent we see in the Premiership?"

"There is so much England need to address and they need to start right now." England were poised to kick on after reaching the 2019 World Cup final, which they lost to South Africa, but now find themselves back to square one. Woodward said England had paid the price for complacency.

"Somebody at the RFU needed to badly investigate what went wrong in the World Cup final instead of automatically handing Jones another contract," he wrote. "An inquest was needed. It was all too congratulatory when England returned from Japan and English rugby has paid a heavy price."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Will Love Alarm Season 3 ever take place? What more we know

Entertainment News Roudnup: Widower turned sleuth reflects on old age in Oscar-nominated documentary; Hungary's Sziget cancels early summer music festivals and more

Science News Roundup: Space and sea explorer dives to deepest point on Earth; Marine ecologist Lubchenco to lead climate in WH and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brighton eases relegation fears with 3-0 win over Newcastle

Brighton pulled six points clear of the bottom three in the Premier League with a dominant 3-0 win over relegation rival Newcastle.Newcastle went into the game on Saturday having won just two of its last 17 league matches and stayed two poi...

WRAPUP 2-Myanmar protesters voice defiance under cover of the night

Opponents of Myanmars military rule, many in small towns across the country, staged candle-lit protests on Saturday night and into Sunday in defiance of crackdowns by the security forces and the killing of nearly 250 people since the Feb. 1...

WRAPUP 2-Myanmar protesters voice defiance under cover of the night

Opponents of Myanmars military rule, many in small towns across the country, staged candle-lit protests on Saturday night and into Sunday in defiance of crackdowns by the security forces and the killing of nearly 250 people since the Feb. 1...

Soccer-Guardiola hails City's incredible run in last four months

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said the teams remarkable form over the last four months has been one of their greatest achievements after their quadruple bid remained intact following Saturdays FA Cup quarter-final win over Everton. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021