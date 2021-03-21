Left Menu

Soccer-Guardiola hails City's incredible run in last four months

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said the team's remarkable form over the last four months has been one of their greatest achievements after their quadruple bid remained intact following Saturday's FA Cup quarter-final win over Everton.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said the team's remarkable form over the last four months has been one of their greatest achievements after their quadruple bid remained intact following Saturday's FA Cup quarter-final win over Everton. City beat Everton 2-0 following late goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin de Bruyne to reach the semi-finals of the competition.

Guardiola's side have won 29 of their last 33 games in all competitions during the last four months, securing three draws and losing only once during the spell. City are running away with the Premier League title thanks to a 14-point lead, face Tottenham Hotspur in the League Cup final next month and are up against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League last eight.

"What we have done is more than remarkable. It's incredible," Guardiola said. "One of the greatest achievements we have done together. "When you win a lot of games like we have in the last four months, it's because you can adapt. That pleases me the most.

"In this winter time, playing every three days, with incredible commitment in every competition, I don't have any words to express that. "(But) we haven't won anything yet, so we will be focused and we will see how far we arrive in the competitions."

City travel to Leicester City on April 3 after the international break.

