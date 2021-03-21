Sports News Roundup: women's coach Brubaker banned for life; International spectators to be barred from Olympics in Japan and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NCAA adds equipment to women's NCAA Tournament weight room

The NCAA responded overnight to criticism of the workout facility for women's teams participating in the NCAA Tournament, with ESPN sharing a video of added gym equipment in a ballroom turned weight room in San Antonio. Late this week, photos circulated on social media that showed a men's weight room in Indianapolis full of equipment and just one rack of weights available to the women. The tournaments are being played in condensed locations this season because of the coronavirus pandemic. Mention also has been made about the differences in the quality of food available at the sites, the "swag" given to players, and the COVID-19 tests being administered.

Chargers sign OL Oday Aboushi to 1-year deal

Free-agent offensive lineman Oday Aboushi agreed to sign with the Los Angeles Chargers, the team announced Saturday. The agreement is for one year, $1.75 million, NFL Network and ESPN reported.

Spring training roundup: Dodgers, Padres get jump on rivalry

Expected to be two of the best teams in the National League, the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres showed that nobody has the advantage quite yet, playing to a 4-4 tie at Peoria, Ariz. Dodgers right-hander Dustin May struck out seven over 3 2/3 innings, hitting as high as 100 mph on the radar gun. Padres left-hander Ryan Weathers struck out six over three innings but gave up three runs.

Reports: Raiders CB Nevin Lawson returning on one-year deal

The Las Vegas Raiders are re-signing cornerback Nevin Lawson, according to multiple reports on Saturday. The deal is for one season, per reports.

Lakers LeBron James to miss time with ankle injury

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James said he was hurting "inside and out" after suffering a right ankle injury on Saturday that will sideline him, but he vowed to return soon. James grabbed his ankle and rolled on the floor in pain after colliding with Atlanta's Solomon Hill while battling for a loose ball during the second quarter of the Lakers game against the Hawks.

Kentucky's Brandon Boston latest to declare for NBA Draft

Kentucky freshman Brandon Boston declares for the NBA Draft on Saturday, becoming the third Wildcats player this week to leave for the pros. Boston, who averaged 11.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game in his only season in the Wildcats program, joins Isaiah Jackson and Terrence Clarke on their way out of Lexington after a disappointing 9-16 season.

Reports: Colts re-sign Xavier Rhodes on 1-year deal

Cornerback Xavier Rhodes has agreed to re-sign with the Indianapolis Colts on a 1-year deal, multiple reports said Saturday. NFL Network and The Athletic reported the agreement was worth $6.5 million.

Report: Giants signing WR Kenny Golladay for 4 years, $72M

The New York Giants are signing former Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay to a four-year, $72 million deal, NFL Network reported Saturday. The agreement includes $40 million guaranteed and carries a maximum value of $76 million, per the report.

International spectators to be barred from Olympics in Japan

International spectators will not be allowed to enter Japan for this summer's Olympic Games amid public concerns over coronavirus, organizers said on Saturday, crushing many fans' hopes and setting the stage for a drastically scaled-back event. Some 600,000 Olympic tickets purchased by overseas residents will be refunded, as will another 300,000 Paralympic tickets, Toshiro Muto, the chief executive of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee, told a news conference.

Gymnastics: Former Canada women's coach Brubaker banned for life

Former Canadian women's gymnastics coach David Brubaker has been banned for life after an international investigation into multiple complaints against him, the sport's national governing body said. Brubaker, who coached the Canadian team at the 2016 Rio Olympics, was suspended by Gymnastics Canada in 2017 after he was arrested and charged with multiple counts of sexual crimes.

