Indian Style Wrestling Association of India gets government recognition

The Government recognition of Indian Style Wrestling Association of India was not renewed after the introduction of new scheme of annual recognition from the year 2010, on account of failure to incorporate the provisions of National Sports Development Code, 2011, the letter issued by Deputy Secretary, SPS Tomar, said.The ISWAI was formed in 1958 and has been in existence for about 60 years.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2021 11:45 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 11:45 IST
The Indian Style Wrestling Association of India (ISWAI) has officially been recognised as a National Sports Federation (NSF) by the Sports Ministry, making it eligible to receive fund and support from the government.

The ISWAI informed about the development in a statement issued on Saturday.

''The Ministry of Sports has been pleased to grant us recognition as a National Sports Federation and privileges and benefits as enjoyed by other federations will also be admissible to Indian Style Wrestling Association of India, such as rail concessions, recruitment against to wrestlers of Indian style and also participation of leading international wrestlers in our competitions,'' it said in the statement.

''We will have to line up to the norms and expectations of Ministry of Sports by expanding our activities...,'' the statement issued by ISWAI secretary general Gaurav Sachdeva added.

In its order dated March 8, the Sports Ministry said ISWAI has been granted recognition as an NSF after a decade as the sports body failed to comply with the government's National Sports Development Code 2011.

''Indian Style Wrestling Federation of India was granted recognition by this Ministry as a National Sports Federation for promotion and regulation of 'Indian Style Wresting' in the country. ''The Government recognition of Indian Style Wrestling Association of India was not renewed after the introduction of new scheme of annual recognition from the year 2010, on account of failure to incorporate the provisions of National Sports Development Code, 2011,'' the letter issued by Deputy Secretary, SPS Tomar, said.

The ISWAI was formed in 1958 and has been in existence for about 60 years. Indian Style Wrestling is a traditional indigenous sport which is played on mud, unlike professional wrestling, which is contested on the mat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

