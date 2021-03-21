Left Menu

Cricket-England's Archer doubtful for ODIs and IPL with elbow injury

England speedster Jofra Archer risks missing the one-day series against India and first half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after skipper Eoin Morgan said the bowler's elbow injury has worsened and needs attention.

Reuters | Ahmedabad | Updated: 21-03-2021 11:46 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 11:46 IST
Cricket-England's Archer doubtful for ODIs and IPL with elbow injury

England speedster Jofra Archer risks missing the one-day series against India and first half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after skipper Eoin Morgan said the bowler's elbow injury has worsened and needs attention. Archer missed the final test against India with the injury but returned for the Twenty20 series claiming a career-best 4-33 in the fourth match in Ahmedabad.

India, who had prevailed in the preceding test series, won the Twenty20 series 3-2 on Saturday. Asked about Archer's availability for the three-match ODI series beginning on Tuesday, Morgan told a video conference: "Not quite sure yet. I think we're going to wait until tonight and tomorrow to see how Jofra has pulled up.

"He's clearly had a progressive injury that has become worse and does need attention. It'll be over to our medical team and hopefully the decision that Jofra comes to will be the best for us in the long term." Archer, 25, is expected to play a key role for England at the Twenty20 World Cup in India in October-November and the subsequent Ashes series against Australia.

"I think it is rare that a bowler isn't managing pain," Morgan said. "What they do is a tough job. If you ever ask any of them if they're pain-free, it's a pretty rare instance if they say yes."

Rajasthan Royals bought Archer for 72 million Indian rupees ($994,465) in 2008 and retained the Barbados-born quick who was IPL's most valuable player last season. This year's IPL begins in Chennai on April 9.

($1 = 72.40 Indian rupees)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Will Love Alarm Season 3 ever take place? What more we know

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ISSF World Cup: India win silver in men's team air rifle event, women finish fourth

Indias Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Deepak Kumar, and Pankaj Kumar combined to win the silver medal in the mens team air rifle event on the third competition day of the ISSF World Cup here on Sunday.The Indian trio shot a total of 14 in the...

Will join BJP, save honour of Midnapore: TMC MP Sisir Adhikari

Ending weeks of speculation, disgruntled TMC MP Sisir Adhikari said on Sunday that he will join the BJP, following in the footsteps of his two sons Suvendu and Soumendu, and put up a formidable fight against the Mamata Banerjee camp to save...

Philippine troops kill Abu Sayyaf leader, rescue Indonesian hostages

Philippine troops have killed a leader of the Abu Sayyaf kidnap-for-ransom group and rescued four Indonesian hostages held since last year, the military said on Sunday. Majan Sahidjuan, alias Apo Mike, was severely wounded in a gunbattle wi...

Dozens of Thai protesters injured after rally near king's palace

More than 30 civilians and police were injured in Thai anti-government protests, an emergency medical center said on Sunday after police used water cannon, teargas, and rubber bullets to disperse the rally the night before. Video circulated...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021