ISSF WC: India wins silver medal in men's 10m air rifle team event

India won a silver medal in the men's 10m air rifle team event at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun here on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2021 12:24 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 12:24 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

India won a silver medal in the men's 10m air rifle team event at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun here on Sunday. USA bagged the gold medal in the event with a score of 16 while India scored 14.

Earlier in the day, two more Indian shooters tested positive for coronavirus at the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun which began at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting range (DKSSR) on Friday. Both are rapid-fire shooters and have been shifted to hospital, a National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) official told ANI.

Earlier on Saturday, two Indian shooters and an international shooter had tested positive for COVID-19. The roommates of the COVID-19 positive athletes were isolated and the two Indian shooters were quarantined. However, their teammates returned a negative COVID-19 result. Both Indian shooters were from the 10m air pistol category.

"Two Indian shooters have been tested positive for COVID. Their roommates are placed in isolation. Both shooters are 10m air pistol category and quarantined as per the protocol. An international shooter has also tested positive," a source in the NRAI had told ANI. In addition, ahead of the showpiece event, an unnamed international shooter had also tested positive for coronavirus.

On Saturday, Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary bagged a silver medal while Abhishek Verma settled for the bronze in the Men's 10M Air Pistol final of the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun. The other Indian in the final, Shahzar Rizvi, had finished fifth. Also, Yashaswini Deswal had bagged the first gold medal for India in the Women's 10M Air Pistol final. She had accumulated 238.8 points to lead in her category. Another Indian shooter Manu Bhaker had won a silver medal with 236.7 points. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

