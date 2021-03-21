Left Menu

Add Bumrah, Jadeja to this team and India are favourites to win T20 WC: Vaughan

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan is impressed with how India performed in the recently-concluded T20I series against England and said the addition of Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja in the current squad would make them favourites to win the T20 World Cup, to be played later this year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2021 13:07 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 13:07 IST
Add Bumrah, Jadeja to this team and India are favourites to win T20 WC: Vaughan
Michael Vaughan (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan is impressed with how India performed in the recently-concluded T20I series against England and said the addition of Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja in the current squad would make them favourites to win the T20 World Cup, to be played later this year. After the blistering half-centuries by skipper Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Indian bowlers restricted England to 188/8 to register a 36-run win in the fifth T20I here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday.

With this win, India clinched the five-match series by 3-2 and now both the teams will face off in the three-match ODI series. "India have adapted brilliantly in this series ... the better team have won ... Add @Jaspritbumrah93 & @imjadeja to this team in Indian conditions & they are favourites to win the T20 World Cup ... Great series to watch .. #INDvsENG," Vaughan tweeted.

Kohli and boys displayed a clinical performance in the series decider and England had no answers to what was thrown at them by the hosts. Kohli's decision to promote himself as an opener worked wonders in the fifth and final T20I against England as India posted a total of 224/2. Kohli played a knock of 80 runs while Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav played knocks of 64 and 32 respectively.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar also played a very crucial role in the victory as the bowler conceded just 15 runs from his four overs and picked two wickets. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will Love Alarm Season 3 ever take place? What more we know

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Will make Bengal free of infiltrators; no one will stop Saraswati, Durga puja if BJP comes to power: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday assured voters that Bengal will be freed of infiltrators in five years and no one will stop residents from performing Saraswati and Durga puja when Bharatiya Janata Party comes to power. Campaigning f...

Panna pramukhs BJP's strength, deploy them to win hearts: Rajnath to Delhi party unit

Senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday told the city unit of the party to deploy panna pramukhs across Delhi, as they are its biggest strength and can make it win in the national capital.The panna pramukh or page in-...

Massive religious gathering worries India as COVID-19 cases surge

Indias health ministry warned on Sunday that a huge gathering of devotees for a Hindu festival could send coronavirus cases surging, as the country recorded the newest infections in nearly four months. The ministry said up to 40 people were...

Efforts on to destabilise Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in Maharashtra but will prove futile: Sharad Pawar. PTI MR VT VT VT

Efforts on to destabilise Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in Maharashtra but will prove futile Sharad Pawar. PTI MR VT VT VT...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021