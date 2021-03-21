Add Bumrah, Jadeja to this team and India are favourites to win T20 WC: Vaughan

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan is impressed with how India performed in the recently-concluded T20I series against England and said the addition of Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja in the current squad would make them favourites to win the T20 World Cup, to be played later this year. After the blistering half-centuries by skipper Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Indian bowlers restricted England to 188/8 to register a 36-run win in the fifth T20I here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday.

With this win, India clinched the five-match series by 3-2 and now both the teams will face off in the three-match ODI series. "India have adapted brilliantly in this series ... the better team have won ... Add @Jaspritbumrah93 & @imjadeja to this team in Indian conditions & they are favourites to win the T20 World Cup ... Great series to watch .. #INDvsENG," Vaughan tweeted.

Advertisement

Kohli and boys displayed a clinical performance in the series decider and England had no answers to what was thrown at them by the hosts. Kohli's decision to promote himself as an opener worked wonders in the fifth and final T20I against England as India posted a total of 224/2. Kohli played a knock of 80 runs while Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav played knocks of 64 and 32 respectively.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar also played a very crucial role in the victory as the bowler conceded just 15 runs from his four overs and picked two wickets. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)