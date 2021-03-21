Sports News Roundup: Dodgers, Padres get jump on rivalry; Britain to launch bullying hotline for athletes and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NCAA adds equipment to women's NCAA Tournament weight room

The NCAA responded overnight to criticism of the workout facility for women's teams participating in the NCAA Tournament, with ESPN sharing a video of added gym equipment in a ballroom turned weight room in San Antonio. Late this week, photos circulated on social media that showed a men's weight room in Indianapolis full of equipment and just one rack of weights available to the women. The tournaments are being played in condensed locations this season because of the coronavirus pandemic. Mention also has been made about the differences in the quality of food available at the sites, the "swag" given to players, and the COVID-19 tests being administered.

Spring training roundup: Dodgers, Padres get jump on rivalry

Expected to be two of the best teams in the National League, the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres showed that nobody has the advantage quite yet, playing to a 4-4 tie at Peoria, Ariz. Dodgers right-hander Dustin May struck out seven over 3 2/3 innings, hitting as high as 100 mph on the radar gun. Padres left-hander Ryan Weathers struck out six over three innings but gave up three runs.

NBA roundup: Hawks win 8th straight as LeBron James injured

The Atlanta Hawks earned their eighth win in a row, a 99-94 road victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, snapping L.A.'s four-game winning streak and keeping the longest winning streak currently in the NBA alive in the process. However, the story of the day was an injury to Lakers superstar LeBron James, who suffered what the team later termed a high right ankle sprain when he was tangled with Hawks forward Solomon Hill early in the second quarter. After staying in the game briefly and draining a 3-pointer, James left for the locker room shortly afterward.

Zverev beats Tsitsipas to win Mexican Open in Acapulco thriller

World number seven Alexander Zverev recovered from an uncertain start to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4 7-6 (3) in a thrilling Mexican Open final in Acapulco on Saturday and land his 14th ATP title. The 23-year-old German lost the final of the hardcourt tournament to Nick Kyrgios in 2019 and quickly went 4-1 down to the Greek top seed on Sunday, at one point completely missing the ball when attempting an overhead smash.

Britain to launch bullying hotline for athletes at Tokyo Games

British athletes competing at this year's Tokyo Olympics will be able to report concerns of physical or psychological abuse through an independent hotline service, British Olympic Association chief executive Andy Anson said. This move comes after 17 former gymnasts in the United Kingdom last month launched a group-claim lawsuit against the national governing body British Gymnastics alleging a range of abusive behavior.

Lakers LeBron James to miss time with ankle injury

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James said he was hurting "inside and out" after suffering a right ankle injury on Saturday that will sideline him, but he vowed to return soon. James grabbed his ankle and rolled on the floor in pain after colliding with Atlanta's Solomon Hill while battling for a loose ball during the second quarter of the Lakers game against the Hawks.

Mixed Martial Arts: Volkanovski tests positive for COVID-19, UFC title defence postponed

Alexander Volkanovski's featherweight title defense against Brian Ortega at UFC 260 has been postponed after the Australian said on Sunday he tested positive for COVID-19. Volkanovski's fight with Ortega, originally scheduled to be the co-main event on March 27 in Las Vegas, will be rescheduled due to COVID-19 protocols. The UFC is yet to announce a new date for the bout.

International spectators to be barred from Olympics in Japan

International spectators will not be allowed to enter Japan for this summer's Olympic Games amid public concerns over coronavirus, organizers said on Saturday, crushing many fans' hopes and setting the stage for a drastically scaled-back event. Some 600,000 Olympic tickets purchased by overseas residents will be refunded, as will another 300,000 Paralympic tickets, Toshiro Muto, the chief executive of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee, told a news conference.

One-off America's Cup match a backwards step says New York

Yacht Club commodore New York Yacht Club commodore Christopher J Culver has hit out at the prospect of a one-off America's Cup match between Team New Zealand and INEOS Team UK, saying the idea was not in sailing's best interest. New Zealand, who retained the "Auld Mug" this year with a 7-3 victory over Luna Rossa, on Friday accepted the Royal Yacht Squadron Racing, represented by INEOS Team UK, as a challenger of record for the 37th America's Cup.

Gymnastics: Former Canada women's coach Brubaker banned for life Former

Canadian women's gymnastics coach David Brubaker has been banned for life after an international investigation into multiple complaints against him, the sport's national governing body said. Brubaker, who coached the Canadian team at the 2016 Rio Olympics, was suspended by Gymnastics Canada in 2017 after he was arrested and charged with multiple counts of sexual crimes.

