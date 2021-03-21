Left Menu

Cricket-NSW all out for 32 as Bird wreaks havoc in Hobart

It was Sheffield Shield's fourth lowest total and eclipsed NSW's previous lowest score of 53, which also came against Tasmania at Hobart in 2007. Tasmania did not enforce the follow-on despite their first-innings lead of 301 runs.

Reuters | Updated: 21-03-2021 13:55 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 13:55 IST
Jackson Bird claimed a career-best 7-18 as Tasmania bundled out defending champions New South Wales for 32, their lowest total in first-class cricket, on day two of their Sheffield Shield match in Hobart on Sunday.

It was a memorable outing for Bird who smashed a run-a-ball 54, his highest score, at number nine to help the hosts post 333 in their first innings at Bellerive Oval. It was with the ball, however, that the fast bowler harmed NSW the most.

The 34-year-old, who has played nine tests for Australia, claimed three wickets in his first eight deliveries even before NSW could put a run on the board. The touring side lasted only 19.3 overs with skipper Peter Nevill, who made 10, managing double figures.

All-rounder Sean Abbott, who had split the webbing on his right hand on Saturday, did not bat. "It was just one of those days where it felt the ball was coming out nicely from ball one," Bird told reporters after an eventful 22-wicket day.

"I felt like (such performance) was just around the corner. "(I've) felt like that for probably the last 12 months but haven't really got a bag of wickets like that for a while.

"Didn't think it was going to be as good as that. I feel like I'm bowling as well as I have for the last couple of years." It was Sheffield Shield's fourth lowest total and eclipsed NSW's previous lowest score of 53, which also came against Tasmania at Hobart in 2007.

Tasmania did not enforce the follow-on despite their first-innings lead of 301 runs. They were all our for 191 in their second innings, setting NSW a mammoth victory target of 493.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

