ISSF WC: India wins gold medal in men's 10m air pistol event

The Indian men's 10m air pistol team comprising of Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma, and Shahzar Rizvi on Sunday clinched the gold medal in the ongoing ISSF Shooting World Cup in New Delhi. The Indian team defeated Vietnam 17-11 in the finals and as a result, the three members brought another gold medal in India's kitty in the ongoing World Cup.

Earlier in the day, the women's 10m air pistol team of India comprising of Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Deswal, and Shri Nivetha clinched the gold medal as they defeated Poland 16-8 in the finals. On Saturday, Saurabh Chaudhary won a silver medal in the men's 10m air pistol event while Abhishek Chaudhary won a bronze medal in the ongoing ISSF Shooting World Cup.

Yashaswini Deswal had clinched India's first gold medal in the ongoing World Cup on Saturday as she shot 238.8 in the women's 10m air pistol final. (ANI)

