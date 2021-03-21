ISSF WC: India clinches gold medal in women's 10m Air Pistol team event

Left Menu

India clinched a gold medal in the women's 10m Air Pistol team event at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun here on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 15:21 IST
India clinched a gold medal in the women's 10m Air Pistol team event at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun here on Sunday. The team of Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Deswal, and Parmanatham Nivetha scored 16 to win the medal.

Earlier in the day, India won a silver medal in the men's 10m air rifle team event. USA bagged the gold medal in the event with a score of 16 while India scored 14. Meanwhile, two more Indian shooters tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday at the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun which began at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting range (DKSSR) on Friday.

Both are rapid-fire shooters and have been shifted to hospital, a National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) official told ANI. On Saturday, two Indian shooters and an international shooter had tested positive for COVID-19.

The roommates of the COVID-19 positive athletes were isolated and the two Indian shooters were quarantined. However, their teammates returned a negative COVID-19 result. Both Indian shooters were from the 10m air pistol category. "Two Indian shooters have been tested positive for COVID. Their roommates are placed in isolation. Both shooters are 10m air pistol category and quarantined as per the protocol. An international shooter has also tested positive," a source in the NRAI had told ANI.

In addition, ahead of the showpiece event, an unnamed international shooter had also tested positive for coronavirus. On Saturday, Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary bagged a silver medal while Abhishek Verma settled for the bronze in the Men's 10M Air Pistol final of the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun.

The other Indian in the final, Shahzar Rizvi, had finished fifth. Also, Yashaswini Deswal had bagged the first gold medal for India in the Women's 10M Air Pistol final. She had accumulated 238.8 points to lead in her category. Another Indian shooter Manu Bhaker had won a silver medal with 236.7 points. (ANI)

