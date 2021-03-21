Ind vs Eng: Archer unfit for ODI series, to miss start of IPL 2021

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Sunday named a 14-player squad for the three-match ODI series against India in Pune. Three additional players - Jake Ball, Chris Jordan and Dawid Malan - will travel with the squad as cover. All these players have been in India for the T20I series in Ahmedabad.

Jofra Archer is returning to the UK for further management and investigation of his right elbow injury. Archer's elbow issue has deteriorated over the course of the five-match T20I series and made it increasingly challenging for him to maintain performance levels. He has been deemed unfit for selection for the ODI series that features matches on 23, 26 and March 28. The ECB medical team will assess the player and, together with Jofra, develop a treatment plan and a return-to-play schedule in due course. As a consequence, Jofra will miss the start of this year's Indian Premier League. England Men's ODI Squad: Eoin Morgan (Middlesex) (captain), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), Sam Billings (Kent), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Tom Curran (Surrey), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Matt Parkinson (Lancashire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Ben Stokes (Durham), Reece Topley (Surrey), Mark Wood (Durham).

Also travelling with the squad: Jake Ball (Nottinghamshire), Chris Jordan (Sussex), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire). On Saturday, blistering half-centuries by skipper Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma and spirited bowling performance by Indian bowlers helped the hosts to register a 36-run win in the fifth T20I here at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

With this win, India clinched the five-match series 3-2 and now both the teams will face off in the three-match ODI series, beginning Tuesday in Pune. (ANI)

