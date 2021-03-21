Left Menu

India's Ganemat Sekhon settles for bronze in women's skeet

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 17:03 IST
India's Ganemat Sekhon settles for bronze in women's skeet

Young Indian shooter Ganemat Sekhon won her maiden senior ISSF World Cup medal when she bagged the women's skeet bronze on the third competition day of the tournament here on Sunday.

The 20-year-old, ranked 82 in the world, shot 40 to clinch the bronze medal on the shotgun range of the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.

The other Indian in the six-women final, Karttiki Singh Shaktawat, settled for the fourth position after an impressive start, shooting 32.

Occupying the second position for a long time, Sekhon missed three birds successively to bow out, leaving Great Britain's Amber Hill and Zoya Kravchenko of Kazakhstan to fight for the gold medal in an exciting final where nobody was willing to give an inch.

Hill held her nerves to eventually run away with the gold medal after a shoot-off with Kravchenko.

It was a good learning experience for the 19-year-old Shaktawat as she looks to grow in the sport. Ganemat was third in the qualification with 117, while Shaktawat was fourth with 116.

India's Parinaaz Dhaliwal was ninth with 108.

In 2018, Sekhon had become the first Indian female skeet shooter to win a medal at the ISSF World Championship, as she claimed the bronze medal in the junior event in Sydney, Australia.

Having started shooting on the insistence of her father Amrinder Singh Sekhon in 2015, the youngster completed her hat-trick of silver medals in the senior National Shooting Championship when she won the silver medal in the 2018 championship at Jaipur.

In the selection trials held at KSSR in January, Sekhon had topped qualifying with a score of 120, which was a huge six points ahead of second place.

In the finals of that trials, the Chandigarh-based woman shot 55, which was a clear four points ahead of second-placed Zahra Deesawala.

Sekhon also competed in the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia, where she finished 10th.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will Love Alarm Season 3 ever take place? What more we know

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ganemat Sekhon clinches her first senior World Cup medal

Ganemat Sekhon on Sunday clinched her first senior World Cup medal as she won a bronze in the ongoing ISSF Shooting World Cup in New Delhi. Sekhon won a bronze in the womens skeet event in the ongoing World Cup. She is currently a TOPS Athl...

EU leaders shift to virtual summit as COVID-19 cases surge

A European Union summit due to take place on March 25-26 in Brussels will now be held via video conference due to the increase in coronavirus infections across Europe, an EU spokesman said on Sunday. European Council President Charles Miche...

Questioning EVM shows Mamata foresees her defeat in West Bengal Polls, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that people of Bengal will get corruption-free systems only when the BJP government will come to power in the state, adding that the manner in which questions are being raised on EVMs Electronic voting ...

Engineering institutions should move towards multi-disciplinary education, encourage girls to join: President Kovind

In his address at the 18th annual convocation of NIT Rourkela on Sunday, President Ram Nath Kovind said that engineering institutions should move towards more holistic and multi-disciplinary education with increased emphasis on arts and hum...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021