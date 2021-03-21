The following are the top/expected sports stories at 1715 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of second T20I between India Women and South Africa Women in Lucknow.

*Updated reports from shooting World Cup in New Delhi.

*I-League match reports STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-ENG-MORGAN Morgan wants English players to take full advantage of IPL ahead of T20 WC Ahmedabad, Mar 21 (PTI) Captain Eoin Morgan wants England's IPL-bound players to make the most of the opportunities in the upcoming T20 league as they prepare themselves for the ICC T20 World Cup to be held in India later this year. SPO-CRI-IND-ROHIT Still long way to go before we finalise our playing XI for T20 World Cup: Rohit Ahmedabad, Mar 21 (PTI) India vice-captain Rohit Sharma feels it is still too early to finalise the team's batting line-up for the upcoming T20 World Cup and skipper Virat Kohli opening alongside him in the series decider against England was only a tactical move.

SPO-CRI-ENG-SQUAD England name squad for three-match ODI series against India, injured Archer dropped Ahmedabad, Mar 21 (PTI) An injured Jofra Archer was on Sunday omitted from a 14-member England squad for the three-match ODI series against India starting in Pune on Tuesday.

SPO-CRI-ENG-MORGAN-ARCHER Archer likely to miss ODI series, IPL because of elbow injury Ahmedabad, Mar 21 (PTI) England captain Eoin Morgan has revealed that Jofra Archer is likely to pull out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against India and the ensuing IPL as the star pacer's elbow injury has worsened.

SPO-CRI-SHAKIB I was misrepresented by BCB, playing in IPL will be advantageous for me: Shakib Dhaka, Mar 21 (PTI) Star all-rounder Shakib-al-Hasan has claimed that the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has ''misrepresented'' his decision to play in the IPL at the expense of representing the national team in a Test series against Sri Lanka. SPO-SHOOT-SKEET-WOM India's Ganemat Sekhon settles for bronze in women's skeet New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Young Indian shooter Ganemat Sekhon won her maiden senior ISSF World Cup medal when she bagged the women's skeet bronze on the third competition day of the tournament here on Sunday.

SPO-SHOOT-WC-PSITOL-LD TEAM Dominant India win both men's and women's 10m air pistol team gold medals (Eds: Adding men's 10m air pistol team results) New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) A dominant India claimed both the gold medals on offer by some distance in the men's and women's 10m air pistol team events on the third competition day of the ISSF World Cup here on Sunday.

SPO-SHOOT-WC-VIRUS ISSF World Cup: Two more Indian shooters test positive for COVID-19 New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Two more Indian shooters have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the number of athletes contracting the highly contagious virus to six in the ongoing ISSF World Cup in the national capital. SPO-SAI-ATHLETES-NCOE SAI allows non-residential athletes to train in NCOEs, albeit with a rider By Saumojyoti S Choudhury New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) The Sports Authority of India has allowed non-residential athletes to train at its National Centre of Excellence (NCOEs).

SPO-WRESTLING-ISWAI-RECOGNITION Indian Style Wrestling Association of India gets government recognition New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) The Indian Style Wrestling Association of India (ISWAI) has officially been recognised as a National Sports Federation (NSF) by the Sports Ministry, making it eligible to receive fund and support from the government. SPO-SHOOT-PARA Para shooter Singhraj clinches gold, Narwal finishes fourth Al Ain (UAE), Mar 21 (PTI) India's Singhraj displayed his skills to win a gold medal at the Al Ain 2021 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup here. SPO-FOOT-DELHI-WOM Football Delhi Women's League to kick off from March 22 New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) The opening match of the Football Delhi Women's League 2020-21 will be played on Monday between Eves Sports Club and Frontier FC Delhi at the Ambedkar Stadium.

