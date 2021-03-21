Ganemat Sekhon clinches her first senior World Cup medal

Left Menu

Ganemat Sekhon on Sunday clinched her first senior World Cup medal as she won a bronze in the ongoing ISSF Shooting World Cup in New Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 17:25 IST
Shooter Ganemat Sekhon (Photo/ SAI Media Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Ganemat Sekhon on Sunday clinched her first senior World Cup medal as she won a bronze in the ongoing ISSF Shooting World Cup in New Delhi. Sekhon won a bronze in the women's skeet event in the ongoing World Cup. She is currently a TOPS Athlete (Development) as well. UK's Amber Hill won a gold medal while Zoya Kravchenko of Kazakhstan won a silver medal in the women's skeet event.

"Many congratulations to #GanematSekhon for winning her first senior #WorldCup medal in women's skeet at the @ISSF_Shooting WC in New Delhi where she wins a bronze. She is a #TOPSAthlete (Development) #Shooting," SAI Media tweeted. Earlier, the Indian men's 10m air pistol team comprising of Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma, and Shahzar Rizvi on Sunday clinched the gold medal in the ongoing ISSF Shooting World Cup in New Delhi.

The Indian team defeated Vietnam 17-11 in the finals and as a result, the three members brought another gold medal in India's kitty in the ongoing World Cup. Earlier in the day, the women's 10m air pistol team of India comprising of Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Deswal, and Shri Nivetha clinched the gold medal as they defeated Poland 16-8 in the finals.

On Saturday, Saurabh Chaudhary won a silver medal in the men's 10m air pistol event while Abhishek Chaudhary won a bronze medal in the ongoing ISSF Shooting World Cup. Yashaswini Deswal had clinched India's first gold medal in the ongoing World Cup on Saturday as she shot 238.8 in the women's 10m air pistol final. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

