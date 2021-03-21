Left Menu

India favourites to win T20 World Cup: Atherton, Vaughan

PTI | London | Updated: 21-03-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 17:40 IST
India favourites to win T20 World Cup: Atherton, Vaughan

Depth in the team and playing in home conditions make India the favourites to win this year's T20 World Cup, believes former England skipper Mike Atherton.

Even without the services of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, India beat world no. 1 side England in the five-match T20I series 3-2 on Saturday.

''They probably have more strength in depth because of the IPL and the T20 cricket they play and the fact that they have just beaten England without probably three main bowlers,'' Atherton said on Sky Sports.

''Put all those things together, and the fact that they are playing at home, they are the team to beat.'' The T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held in India in October and November this year.

Artherton, who led England in 54 Test matches, however, said it won't be a cakewalk for India.

''England are a very good side and the West Indies and other sides are dangerous as well — but if you price it up, you would say India are the favourites,'' he said.

Another former England skipper Michael Vaughan lauded India for the series win and said the addition of Jadeja and Bumrah will only strengthen the side in the T20 World Cup.

''India have adapted brilliantly in this series ... the better team have won ... Add @Jaspritbumrah93 & @imjadeja to this team in Indian conditions & they are favourites to win the T20 World Cup ... Great series to watch .. #INDvsENG,'' Vaughan tweeted.

India dished out a dominating all-round show to beat England by 36 runs in the high-scoring fifth T20 International to claim the five-match series 3-2 on Saturday.

TRENDING

Will Love Alarm Season 3 ever take place? What more we know

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala HC to hear petitions of 2 BJP candidates against decision of polling officers tomorrow

Kerala High Court posts the petitions of two BJP candidates against the decision of polling officers for further hearing on Monday. Single Bench of Justice N Nagaresh has sought the response of Election Commission.The petitions will be cons...

Worker unions take out procession in Pakistan demanding safety of coal miners

After seven people were killed in a coal mine blast in Balochistan recently, several workers unions in Pakistan took out a procession on Friday urging the government to ensure the safety of coal miners. On March 16, at least five coal miner...

Chandigarh reports 239 fresh COVID-19 cases

Chandigarh reported 239 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24-hours taking the total number of corona cases in the Union Territory to 24,459, the health department informed on Sunday. The UT now has 1,872 active cases, while 22,225 people hav...

BJP president JP Nadda to hold 3 rallies in Assam on Monday

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP national president JP Nadda will hold rallies in Dibrugarh, Jorhat and Biswanath Charali on Monday ahead of the Assam assembly election. Elections for the 126-seat Assam assembly are scheduled to take place in thr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021