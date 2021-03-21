Left Menu

Alpine skiing-NZ teenager Robinson wins season-ending giant slalom

New Zealand's Alice Robinson won the season-ending women's World Cup giant slalom in Lenzerheide with a storming second run on Sunday to deny Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin a 70th career victory. Italy's Marta Bassino had already won the World Cup giant slalom title and Shiffrin ended the season second in the standings, 126 points behind.

Reuters | Updated: 21-03-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 17:57 IST
Alpine skiing-NZ teenager Robinson wins season-ending giant slalom

New Zealand's Alice Robinson won the season-ending women's World Cup giant slalom in Lenzerheide with a storming second run on Sunday to deny Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin a 70th career victory. Shiffrin had led after the first leg in the Swiss resort, with Robinson in fourth. With 0.77 seconds to make up, the 19-year-old produced the fastest run to beat the American by 0.28 seconds.

The victory was Robinson's third in the World Cup, all in giant slalom, and first of the season. Slovenia's Meta Hrovat was third in a race held without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Italy's Marta Bassino had already won the World Cup giant slalom title and Shiffrin ended the season second in the standings, 126 points behind. She was also second in the slalom rankings behind Austrian Katharina Liensberger.

Sunday was the 26-year-old Shiffrin's 106th World Cup podium finish. "There’s a lot of things that went totally different this season and I had a lot of uncertainty personally," Shiffrin had said after Saturday's race.

"It’s been quite successful, even if it’s comparatively not as successful as other seasons." The American won four medals at last month's world championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo, including giant slalom silver. She missed the start of the season due to a back injury after taking time out following the death of her father.

"It’s a really good stepping stone for me. I’m trying to take just the moments that are positive and move forward with that," she added. Slovakia's Petra Vlhova had clinched the overall World Cup title after finishing sixth in Saturday's slalom, becoming the first skier from her country to take the big crystal globe in the 54-year existence of the World Cup.

"It's something amazing. Before this season our main goal was to win the overall. I did almost everything and it wasn't easy for me to change from speed to slalom," she said after finishing 11th in Sunday's race. "It was a really, really tough season for us."

Vlhova ended the season with 1,416 points overall to Swiss rival Lara Gut-Behrami's 1,256. Gut-Behrami won the Super-G globe and Italy's Sofia Goggia the downhill title.

TRENDING

Will Love Alarm Season 3 ever take place? What more we know

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala HC to hear petitions of 2 BJP candidates against decision of polling officers tomorrow

Kerala High Court posts the petitions of two BJP candidates against the decision of polling officers for further hearing on Monday. Single Bench of Justice N Nagaresh has sought the response of Election Commission.The petitions will be cons...

Worker unions take out procession in Pakistan demanding safety of coal miners

After seven people were killed in a coal mine blast in Balochistan recently, several workers unions in Pakistan took out a procession on Friday urging the government to ensure the safety of coal miners. On March 16, at least five coal miner...

Chandigarh reports 239 fresh COVID-19 cases

Chandigarh reported 239 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24-hours taking the total number of corona cases in the Union Territory to 24,459, the health department informed on Sunday. The UT now has 1,872 active cases, while 22,225 people hav...

BJP president JP Nadda to hold 3 rallies in Assam on Monday

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP national president JP Nadda will hold rallies in Dibrugarh, Jorhat and Biswanath Charali on Monday ahead of the Assam assembly election. Elections for the 126-seat Assam assembly are scheduled to take place in thr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021