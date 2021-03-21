Ind vs Eng: Hosts arrive in Pune for ODI series

Left Menu

The Virat Kohli-led India on Sunday arrived in Pune for the three-match ODI series against England, beginning Tuesday.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-03-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 18:42 IST
Indian cricket team (Photo/ BCCI). Image Credit: ANI

The Virat Kohli-led India on Sunday arrived in Pune for the three-match ODI series against England, beginning Tuesday. The three-match series will be a part of the ODI Super League and Virat Kohli's side would be on a high after winning the five-match T20I series on Saturday.

On Sunday, pacer Mohammed Siraj shared an Instagram story in which he can be seen sitting with spinner Washington Sundar as the Indian team boarded a flight for Pune from Ahmedabad. The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Friday had picked the Indian squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against England, with Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, and Prasidh Krishna earning a call-up.

The ODI series will begin on March 23, with all the matches to be played in Pune. The second and third ODI will be played on March 26 and 28. All the three ODIs will be played behind closed doors as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus.

India's ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur. England Men's ODI Squad: Eoin Morgan (Middlesex) (captain), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), Sam Billings (Kent), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Tom Curran (Surrey), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Matt Parkinson (Lancashire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Ben Stokes (Durham), Reece Topley (Surrey), Mark Wood (Durham).

On Saturday, blistering half-centuries by skipper Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma and spirited bowling performance by Indian bowlers helped the hosts to register a 36-run win in the fifth T20I here at the Narendra Modi Stadium. With this win, India clinched the five-match series 3-2 and now both the teams will face off in the three-match ODI series, beginning Tuesday in Pune. (ANI)

