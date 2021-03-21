Left Menu

Kadhe, Rashmika become national champions

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 21-03-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 19:16 IST
Kadhe, Rashmika become national champions

Maharashtra's Arjun Kadhe and Telangana's Rashmika Bhamidipaty emerged the new national champions after winning their respective finals at the 2020 The Project Tennis Hard Court Championships, here on Sunday.

Kadhe, who trains in Pune and has the experience of competing at higher level, got the better of Tamil Nadu's Prithvi Sekhar 6-3 6-4 in the men's singles summit clash.

Sekhar had knocked out the 2019 champion Niki Poonacha in the semifinals.

Second seed Rashmika toppled Gujarat's Vaidehi Chaudhari 6-2 7-6(2) in the women's singles final.

Both Kadhe and Rashimka lost just one set each on their way to the final.

''This (win) means a lot to me. I have played three finals before and this is my fourth final and I really wanted this (win). I wanted to be a national champion one day. This win has a different significance. It is a thing which I will carry with me forever,'' Kadhe said.

The 2020 Championships could not be held due to the coronavirus pandemic. Former Davis Cupper and current Billie Jean King Cup team captain Vishal Uppal hosted the championships at his academy, The Tennis Project, here.

''It was an honour to host the National Championships given the fact we had only four weeks to prepare for it,'' Uppal told PTI.

''My team and I have worked tirelessly to make sure we have a great event and it's COVID free. We have come good on responsibility give to us by the AITA and the HTA,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will Love Alarm Season 3 ever take place? What more we know

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ITBP men reunite 70-year-old with his family in K'taka using social media, earn force's top award

He spent three decades of his live living like a destitute -- wearing torn clothes, spending days working at an eatery in Uttarakhand just for food enough to survive, nights at a nearby bus stop even in bone-chilling winters, and his plight...

Hiran case:Maha ATS arrests cop, bookie;says Waze main accused

In a major breakthrough, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad ATS has arrested a policeman and a bookie in connection with the alleged murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran, an official said on Sunday, adding Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze...

WRAPUP 4-Myanmar protesters voice defiance as regional pressure on junta grows

Demonstrators in Myanmar maintained their unflinching opposition to military rule on Sunday despite a rising death toll at the hands of security forces as the junta appeared equally determined to resist growing outside pressure to compromis...

Archer wants to be there at T20 WC and Ashes, he made sensible decision: Silverwood

England head coach Chris Silverwood on Sunday said that is pleasing to see pacer Jofra Archer keeping the national side ahead and leave for the UK in order to get himself fit. Silverwoods remark came as Archer was deemed unfit for the upcom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021