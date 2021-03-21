Soccer-Rangers held to Old Firm draw by Celtic

Left Menu

Having won their previous three league games against Celtic, Rangers fell behind in the 23rd minute when Elyounoussi buried a diving header past goalkeeper Allan McGregor after Odsonne Edouard whipped in an inviting cross. Morelos equalised in the 38th minute, nodding the ball into the roof of the net from two metres after Leo Belogun glanced on an inswinging corner.

Reuters | Glasgow | Updated: 21-03-2021 19:35 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 19:33 IST
Scottish champions Rangers drew 1-1 with arch-rivals Celtic in the Old Firm derby on Sunday after their Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos cancelled out Mohamed Elyounoussi's opener for the home side. Although no fans attended the game at Celtic Park, the match was played under tight security measures as police were deployed across Glasgow to prevent fans from congregating in the city.

Rangers supporters ignored COVID-19 lockdown measures when they gathered outside the club's Ibrox stadium two weeks ago after clinching their first league title since 2011 and record 55th Scottish crown. Having won their previous three league games against Celtic, Rangers fell behind in the 23rd minute when Elyounoussi buried a diving header past goalkeeper Allan McGregor after Odsonne Edouard whipped in an inviting cross.

Morelos equalised in the 38th minute, nodding the ball into the roof of the net from two metres after Leo Belogun glanced on an inswinging corner. McGregor pulled off three superb saves in an action-packed first half and denied David Turnbull and Edouard after the interval while Ryan Kent forced Celtic keeper Scott Bain into a diving save with a rasping volley. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Ed Osmond)

