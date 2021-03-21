Alpine skiing-Feller wins season-ending men's World Cup slalom
Austria's Manuel Feller won the season-ending men's Alpine skiing World Cup slalom in Lenzerheide on Sunday ahead of French pair Clement Noel and Alexis Pinturault. Pinturault had made sure of the overall World Cup champion's big crystal globe after winning Saturday's giant slalom in the Swiss resort on his 30th birthday.
Austrian Marco Schwarz, who led after the first run but made a mistake on the second and finished sixth, had already secured the slalom World Cup title. Feller was sixth after the opening leg but beat Noel, runner-up also in the slalom standings, by 0.08 seconds and Pinturault by 0.11.
The race was also a farewell for France's retiring former world champion Jean-Baptiste Grange. Pinturault finished the season on 1,260 points, with Switzerland's Marco Odermatt runner-up on 1,093 points and Schwarz third on 814.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
