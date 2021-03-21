Left Menu

Services, Kerala retain team titles in National Fencing Championships

PTI | Rudrapur | Updated: 21-03-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 19:59 IST
Services, Kerala retain team titles in National Fencing Championships

Services retained the men's team championships, winning the top prize with all three weapons in the 31st Senior National Fencing Championships that concluded at the Delhi Public School here on Sunday.

Kerala retained the women's overall team prize, thanks to the Saber squad's 45-41 win over Punjab. Despite winning both the Foil and Epee honours, Manipur ended up two points short of Kerala in the women's team championships.

Powered by individual Foil and Sabre champions Arjun and Kumaresan Padma Nidhi respectively as well as by Epee bronze medallist Pankaj Kumar Sharma, each of the Services teams claimed gold, leaving the best of other sides to settle for the lesser medals.

Punjab, runner-up in the team Foil and Sabre events, claimed the second spot ahead of Odisha.

Yet, all the teams will concede that it was Tokyo Olympics-bound Bhavani Devi's ninth successive individual Sabre national title that was the toast of the three-day meet.

After becoming the first Indian fencer to secure a berth in the Olympic Games competition, Bhavani Devi scored a 15-7 victory over C Jose Josna (Kerala) in the final late on Saturday night.

Earlier, Bhavani Devi lost no time in defeating Jaspreet Kaur (Jammu and Kashmir) 15-2 in her opening pool match but had to beat back a stiff challenge from Telangana's Baby Reddy before winning 15-14 to get through to the quarterfinals where she trounced Jagmeet Kaur (Punjab) 15-7.

In the semifinals, Bhavani Devi dominated K Anitha in a 15-4 verdict.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will Love Alarm Season 3 ever take place? What more we know

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Puducherry LG flags off mobile unit to generate awareness about COVID-19

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday flagged off a mobile unit of the health department in neighbouring Muthialpet to generate awareness about steps to be taken to combat COVID-19. She also launched a Health ...

FACTBOX-Highlights of CP's $25 bln planned purchase of Kansas City in world's top rail merger

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd CP on Sunday said it has agreed to buy Kansas City Southern KCS for 25 billion in a cash-and-shares deal to create the first rail network connecting the United States, Mexico and Canada as it bets on a pickup in...

PM to launch 'Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain' campaign on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be launching the Jal Shakti Abhiyan Catch the Rain campaign on World Water Day, which is celebrated on March 22. The Prime Minister will be launching the campaign at 1230 PM tomorrow through video conferenc...

ITBP men reunite 70-year-old with his family in K'taka using social media, earn force's top award

He spent three decades of his live living like a destitute -- wearing torn clothes, spending days working at an eatery in Uttarakhand just for food enough to survive, nights at a nearby bus stop even in bone-chilling winters, and his plight...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021