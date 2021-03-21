Ind W vs SA W, 2nd T20I: Shafali, Richa fireworks guide hosts to 158/4

Left Menu

Shafali Verma's 47 and Richa Ghosh's late knock of 44 not out guided India Women to a total of 158/4 in their allotted 20 overs against South Africa in the second T20I here at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

India batter Shafali Verma (Photo/ BCCI Women Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Shafali Verma's 47 and Richa Ghosh's late knock of 44 not out guided India Women to a total of 158/4 in their allotted 20 overs against South Africa in the second T20I here at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Sunday. India had a terrible start as they lost stand-in skipper Smriti Mandhana (7) early in the innings. Shabnim Ismail grabbed the first scalp for the side.

Harleen Deol joined Shafali Verma in the middle. The 17-year-old batter build the innings and scored all around the park. The duo added a 79-run stand for the second wicket. Shafali played a knock of 47 runs off 31 balls studded with two sixes and six fours. Harleen too departed after playing a knock of 31 runs. Anneke Bosch picked Harleen in the 13th over.

Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh tried to add runs on the scoreboard after two quick wickets. Rodrigues and Ghosh added a 35-run partnership for the fourth wicket. In the 17th over, Nadine de Klerk got better of Rodrigues and she departed after scoring 16 runs. Deepti Sharma came in to bat at number six. Ghosh continued her power-hitting as she hammered 44 not out off 26 balls including eight fours. Deepti remained unbeaten on seven runs. India accumulated 44 runs in the last five overs and just lost one wicket.

For South Africa, Nonkululeko Mlaba returned with the figures of 1-27 in her four overs. Earlier, South Africa women skipper Sune Luus won the toss and elected to bowl first against India.

Visitors are currently leading the three-match series by 1-0 after winning the opening T20I comfortably by eight wickets. This is a must-win game for India to remain alive in the series. Regular skipper Harmanpreet Kaur continues to sit out. She missed the first T20I due to a hip strain. She had retired hurt during India's innings in the fifth and final ODI.

One change for India, Poonam Yadav is rested, and Radha Yadav comes in for her. South Africa are playing with the same match-winning eleven. Brief scores: India Women 158/4 in 20 overs (Shafali Verma 47, Richa Ghosh 44*; Nonkululeko Mlaba 1-27) vs South Africa Women. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

