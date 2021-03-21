Left Menu

Soccer-Rangers held to Old Firm draw by Celtic

"The last few weeks have been about coming together and not falling apart and I thought the players showed that today." Having won their previous three league games against Celtic, Rangers fell behind in the 23rd minute when Elyounoussi buried a diving header past goalkeeper Allan McGregor after Odsonne Edouard whipped in a cross.

Reuters | Updated: 21-03-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 20:47 IST
Scottish champions Rangers drew 1-1 with arch-rivals Celtic in the Old Firm derby on Sunday after their Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos cancelled out Mohamed Elyounoussi's opener for the home side.

Although no fans attended the game at Celtic Park, the match was played under tight security measures as police were deployed across Glasgow to prevent fans from congregating in the city. Rangers supporters ignored COVID-19 lockdown measures when they gathered outside the club's Ibrox stadium two weeks ago after clinching their first league title since 2011 and a record 55th Scottish crown.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard felt his side would be happier with the result after they stayed unbeaten in the league, 20 points ahead of second-placed Celtic with five games remaining. "We were away from home, we're the champions, we've taken seven points from nine in Old Firm games and we're 20 points clear so this is a more positive result for us than them," the former Liverpool and England midfielder told Sky Sports.

"We came here to win but we're pleased with the point." Celtic caretaker manager John Kennedy, who stepped in last month after Neil Lennon resigned, praised his team's fighting spirit.

"Performance-wise it was good, the result-wise not so much but I don't think the result reflects the performance," Kennedy told the BBC. "The last few weeks have been about coming together and not falling apart and I thought the players showed that today."

Having won their previous three league games against Celtic, Rangers fell behind in the 23rd minute when Elyounoussi buried a diving header past goalkeeper Allan McGregor after Odsonne Edouard whipped in a cross. Morelos equalised in the 38th minute with his first goal in 13 Old Firm appearances, nodding the ball into the roof of the net after defender Leo Belogun glanced on an inswinging corner.

McGregor pulled off three superb saves in an action-packed first half and Ryan Kent forced Celtic keeper Scott Bain into a diving save with a rasping volley. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Ed Osmond)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

