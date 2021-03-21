Left Menu

My aim was to qualify for finals: Ganemat Sekhon after winning historic medal

After becoming the first-ever medalist of skeet event in the women's category, India shooter Ganemat Sekhon on Sunday said that she was targeting the finals of the ISSF Shooting World Cup.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 21:44 IST
My aim was to qualify for finals: Ganemat Sekhon after winning historic medal
India shooter Ganemat Sekhon (Photo/ SAI Media Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

After becoming the first-ever medalist of skeet event in the women's category, India shooter Ganemat Sekhon on Sunday said that she was targeting the finals of the ISSF Shooting World Cup. She won bronze, finishing with a score of 40 in the final. Earlier, she had also shot a career-best score of 117 out of 125 in qualifying, to make it to the six-woman final. She is currently a TOPS Athlete (Development) as well.

Amber Hill of Great Britain won gold with a finals score of 51. She had to win it in a shoot-off though, after tying with Kazakhstan's silver winner Zoya Kravchenko on the same score after 60-shots. "It was after the event when I came to know that it was a historic medal. I'm very excited and happy. I was working towards this and this was my aim to come in the finals for the first time in seniors and going for the medal is a very big and good thing for me and I am very happy about it," Sekhon told reporters here.

"I think it is because of the home range I was very confident to shoot here. I had a lot of plus points here. Initially, I was very nervous because I was playing for the first time in the senior finals. I was excited, there were too many emotions but after the second round, I was actually in focus even after missing some aims I thought it is an opportunity that I cannot let go and that got me going," she added. The Indian contingent added four more medals to their kitty, including two gold and a historic bronze in the Women's Skeet event. They now have three medals of every colour, for a total of nine medals.

The USA is second with the same number of golds as India, but with only two more silvers at this stage, have a tally of five medals. The two golds that India won on Sunday came in the Men's and Women's 10M Air Pistol team events. The women went first when the trio of Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Deswal, and Shri Nivetha beat Poland convincingly by a margin of 16-8 in the final. India's second gold of the day came when Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma, and Shahzar Rizvi, got the better of Vietnam 17-11, in the Men's 10M Air Pistol final. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

