Cricket-Injured Archer ruled out of India ODI series, IPL start

England fast bowler Jofra Archer will miss the one-day series against India and the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) next month after his elbow injury deteriorated, the English cricket board said on Sunday. Archer missed the final test against India with the injury but returned for the Twenty20 series, claiming a career-best 4-33 in the fourth match in Ahmedabad.

Reuters | Updated: 21-03-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 22:07 IST
England fast bowler Jofra Archer will miss the one-day series against India and the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) next month after his elbow injury deteriorated, the English cricket board said on Sunday.

Archer missed the final test against India with the injury but returned for the Twenty20 series, claiming a career-best 4-33 in the fourth match in Ahmedabad. India, who prevailed in the preceding test series, won the Twenty20 series 3-2 on Saturday.

"Jofra Archer is returning to the UK for further management and investigation of his right elbow injury," the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement after naming a 14-man squad for the ODI series. "Jofra's elbow issue has deteriorated over the course of the T20 International series and made it increasingly challenging for him to maintain performance levels.

"As a consequence, Jofra will miss the start of this year's Indian Premier League," the ECB added. Archer, 25, is expected to play a key role for England at the Twenty20 World Cup in India in October-November and the Ashes series against Australia.

Rajasthan Royals bought Archer for 72 million Indian rupees ($994,000) in 2008 and retained the Barbados-born quick who was the IPL's most valuable player last season. This year's IPL begins in Chennai on April 9.

England coach Chris Silverwood said it was a mutual decision. "Both parties have put England first. He needs to get this right. He needs some time to do that so we've made space to make sure that we gave him the best chance of being successful for England," Silverwood told reporters.

"All parties agreed on that, and Jofra was keen on that as well. He wants to be at the World Cup and wants to be at the Ashes. It wasn't a difficult decision by either side to be honest. "It shows how passionate Jofra is about playing for England and how much he enjoys playing for England. Equally, we respect that and we enjoy having him around, so whatever we can do to help him, we will."

Jake Ball, Chris Jordan and Dawid Malan -- all members of England's Twenty20 squad in India -- will stay back as cover for the ODI series which begins in Pune on Tuesday. England squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

($1 = 72.40 Indian rupees)

