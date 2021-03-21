Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NBA roundup: Hawks win 8th straight as LeBron James injured

The Atlanta Hawks earned their eighth win in a row, a 99-94 road victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, snapping L.A.'s four-game winning streak and keeping the longest winning streak currently in the NBA alive in the process. However, the story of the day was an injury to Lakers superstar LeBron James, who suffered what the team later termed a high right ankle sprain when he was tangled with Hawks forward Solomon Hill early in the second quarter. After staying in the game briefly and draining a 3-pointer, James left for the locker room shortly afterward. Alpine skiing: NZ teenager Robinson wins season-ending giant slalom

New Zealand's Alice Robinson won the season-ending women's World Cup giant slalom in Lenzerheide with a storming second run on Sunday to deny Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin a 70th career victory. Shiffrin had led after the first leg in the Swiss resort, with Robinson in fourth. With 0.77 seconds to make up, the 19-year-old produced the fastest run to beat the American by 0.28 seconds. Zverev beats Tsitsipas to win Mexican Open in Acapulco thriller

World number seven Alexander Zverev recovered from an uncertain start to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4 7-6 (3) in a thrilling Mexican Open final in Acapulco on Saturday and land his 14th ATP title. The 23-year-old German lost the final of the hardcourt tournament to Nick Kyrgios in 2019 and quickly went 4-1 down to the Greek top seed on Sunday, at one point completely missing the ball when attempting an overhead smash. Golf: Harding wins Kenya Open to claim second European Tour title

South Africa's Justin Harding produced a flawless final round of five-under-par 66 at the Kenya Open on Sunday to seal a two-shot victory over Kurt Kitayama and his second European Tour title. Overnight leader Harding, whose maiden tour win came two years ago at the Qatar Masters, maintained his composure amid a steady challenge from American Kitayama to finish on 21 under par at the Karen Country Club in Nairobi. Lakers LeBron James to miss time with ankle injury

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James said he was hurting "inside and out" after suffering a right ankle injury on Saturday that will sideline him, but he vowed to return soon. James grabbed his ankle and rolled on the floor in pain after colliding with Atlanta's Solomon Hill while battling for a loose ball during the second quarter of the Lakers game against the Hawks. Mixed Martial Arts: Volkanovski tests positive for COVID-19, UFC title defence postponed

Alexander Volkanovski's featherweight title defence against Brian Ortega at UFC 260 has been postponed after the Australian said on Sunday he tested positive for COVID-19. Volkanovski's fight with Ortega, originally scheduled to be the co-main event on March 27 in Las Vegas, will be rescheduled due to COVID-19 protocols. The UFC is yet to announce a new date for the bout. NHL roundup: Andrei Vasilevskiy's 11th straight win ties Lightning record

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 30 saves to tie a franchise high with his 11th straight win in the Tampa Bay Lightning's 4-1 victory over the visiting Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday afternoon. Vasilevskiy, who improved to 10-0-0 in his career against the Blackhawks, tied former teammate Louis Domingue for the consecutive-wins record set two seasons ago. The Lightning's 22nd win put them one better than the Vegas Golden Knights for the league lead. Alpine skiing: Feller wins season-ending men's World Cup slalom

Austria's Manuel Feller won the season-ending men's Alpine skiing World Cup slalom in Lenzerheide on Sunday ahead of French pair Clement Noel and Alexis Pinturault. Pinturault had made sure of the overall World Cup champion's big crystal globe after winning Saturday's giant slalom in the Swiss resort on his 30th birthday. One-off America's Cup match a backwards step, says New York Yacht Club commodore

New York Yacht Club commodore Christopher J Culver has hit out at the prospect of a one-off America's Cup match between Team New Zealand and INEOS Team UK, saying the idea was not in sailing's best interest. New Zealand, who retained the "Auld Mug" this year with a 7-3 victory over Luna Rossa, on Friday accepted the Royal Yacht Squadron Racing, represented by INEOS Team UK, as challenger of record for the 37th America's Cup. Rashford, soccer's champion of children, kicks down Downing Street door in new mural

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford, who has influenced British government policy on food parcels for poor children, is seen kicking down Prime Minister Boris Johnson's front door in a new mural that appeared on Sunday. The black-and-white mural by an unknown artist was found on a wall covered in graffiti on the bank of a canal near Old Trafford, Manchester United's stadium in the northern English city.

