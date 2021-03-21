Left Menu

Gokulam Kerala beat Mohammedan Sporting 2-1 to remain in I-League title race

In a remarkable fashion, he turned inside out and sent a powerful shot into the bottom corner to hand the Malabarians the lead.The Ghanaian made it 2-0 in the 33rd minute.

PTI | Kalyani | Updated: 21-03-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 22:35 IST
Gokulam Kerala beat Mohammedan Sporting 2-1 to remain in I-League title race

Gokulam Kerala FC rode on Dennis Antwi's brace to defeat Mohammedan Sporting 2-1 and stay in the race for the I League title here on Sunday.

The win helped the Malabarians to go level on points (26) with Churchill Brothers and TRAU at the top of the I-League table.

Antwi struck in the 19th and 33rd minutes, while Sujit Sadhu had pulled a goal back for the Black Panthers in the 85th minute.

The I-League title will now be decided on the last day of the season with three teams in contention to lift the trophy -- Gokulam Kerala, Churchill Brothers and TRAU FC.

With Churchill and TRAU sharing points earlier in the day with a 1-1 draw, Gokulam Kerala had to win their match against Mohammedan Sporting in order to be in the title race and they did just that.

Mohammedan were pinned by Gokulam Kerala with their usual style of holding on to possession and building from the back.

In the 15th minute, much against the run of play, the Black Panthers had a chance to take the lead. Shilton DSilva latched onto a corner kick and released a thunderous volley that was saved well by the opposition goalkeeper.

The Dennis Antwi show began in the 19th minute and at the end of half-time, two goals by the forward aided Gokulam to go in the half-time leading 2-0.

First, in the 19th minute, Antwi latched onto a long ball by Sebastian and controlled it well, shielding it away from the opposition defensive line. In a remarkable fashion, he turned inside out and sent a powerful shot into the bottom corner to hand the Malabarians the lead.

The Ghanaian made it 2-0 in the 33rd minute. He turned Faisal Ali inside out once more and blasted a venomous shot past the opposition goalkeeper to double Gokulam's lead.

Mohammedan had a late chance in the first half but Faisal Ali's strike from distance made for easy picking by the opposition goalkeeper.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will Love Alarm Season 3 ever take place? What more we know

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP's promise of Bengal tea worker wage hike false; it did not keep pledge in Assam: TU leader

The BJPs vow to increase the minimum wage of tea garden workers in West Bengal to Rs 350 is false, as the party did not keep a similar promise made to tea labourers of Assam five years ago, a tea trade union leader claimed.The saffron party...

People should make decisive move, not to leave hung Assembly: Kamal Haasan

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan on Sunday said that both AIADMK and DMK are not support-worthy and people should make a decision in this Assembly elections and not leave the hung Assembly. Both AIADMK DMK arent support-worthy. They ...

Two held for killing man over personal enmity in Delhi's Azadpur

Two people were arrested for allegedly killing a 32-year-old man over personal enmity in northwest Delhis Azadpur on Sunday, police said.Mohit 18, Amit Dubey 20 and their accomplice Rajnish 21 had allegedly killed Suresh alias Banwari on Ma...

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 124,481,412 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Sunday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The tally is for Moderna, PfizerBioNTech and Johnson Johnsons vaccines as of 6 a.m. E...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021