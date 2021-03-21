Halliday and Jonas to face Australia as Tahuhu returns

New Zealand Women on Sunday announced the squad for the upcoming T20I and ODI series against Australia. Brooke Halliday and Fran Jonas are set to face Australia for the first time while Lea Tahuhu returns from injury and was named for the ODI side.

Halliday scored back-to-back 50s in her first two ODI appearances and has been rewarded with selection in both the T20I and ODI squads, while Jonas has been named for the T20I series and Tahuhu for the one-dayers. The White Ferns are set to take on the number one ranked Australian side in three T20Is, which are all double-headers played alongside the Blackcaps, starting at Seddon Park on March 28.

Advertisement

The season then concludes with three ODIs at Bay Oval in Tauranga, where the coveted Rose Bowl is up for grabs. White Ferns head coach Bob Carter said the tour represented a great opportunity.

"We're up for the challenge against Australia. To be the best, you have to beat the best and we know we're going to have to be at the very top of our game," he said. Carter said both Halliday and Jonas deserved to be retained for Australia.

"Brooke and Fran have come in and impressed everyone. Brooke's performances first up against England showed she's got what it takes and we're excited to give her more opportunities at this level," he said. "Fran has fitted in extremely well and shown a real willingness to learn and grow as a cricketer - her youthful exuberance is infectious," the coach added.

Canterbury speedster Lea Tahuhu has recovered from her hamstring strain but wasn't considered for the T20s, with the selectors opting to see her play fresh in the ODI format. Captain Sophie Devine is set to play her 100th T20 against Australia, but before that will join the Blackcaps in camp this week to observe how they go about their business.

New Zealand women T20I squad: Sophie Devine (c), Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Frankie Mackay, Katey Martin (wk), Thamsyn Newton, Hannah Rowe, Amy Satterthwaite. New Zealand women ODI squad: Sophie Devine (c), Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Frankie Mackay, Katey Martin (wk), Hannah Rowe, Amy Satterthwaite (vc), Lea Tahuhu. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)