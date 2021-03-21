Left Menu

Halliday and Jonas to face Australia as Tahuhu returns

New Zealand Women on Sunday announced the squad for the upcoming T20I and ODI series against Australia.

ANI | Christchurch | Updated: 21-03-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 22:49 IST
Halliday and Jonas to face Australia as Tahuhu returns
Fran Jonas and Brooke Halliday (Photo/ White Ferns Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

New Zealand Women on Sunday announced the squad for the upcoming T20I and ODI series against Australia. Brooke Halliday and Fran Jonas are set to face Australia for the first time while Lea Tahuhu returns from injury and was named for the ODI side.

Halliday scored back-to-back 50s in her first two ODI appearances and has been rewarded with selection in both the T20I and ODI squads, while Jonas has been named for the T20I series and Tahuhu for the one-dayers. The White Ferns are set to take on the number one ranked Australian side in three T20Is, which are all double-headers played alongside the Blackcaps, starting at Seddon Park on March 28.

The season then concludes with three ODIs at Bay Oval in Tauranga, where the coveted Rose Bowl is up for grabs. White Ferns head coach Bob Carter said the tour represented a great opportunity.

"We're up for the challenge against Australia. To be the best, you have to beat the best and we know we're going to have to be at the very top of our game," he said. Carter said both Halliday and Jonas deserved to be retained for Australia.

"Brooke and Fran have come in and impressed everyone. Brooke's performances first up against England showed she's got what it takes and we're excited to give her more opportunities at this level," he said. "Fran has fitted in extremely well and shown a real willingness to learn and grow as a cricketer - her youthful exuberance is infectious," the coach added.

Canterbury speedster Lea Tahuhu has recovered from her hamstring strain but wasn't considered for the T20s, with the selectors opting to see her play fresh in the ODI format. Captain Sophie Devine is set to play her 100th T20 against Australia, but before that will join the Blackcaps in camp this week to observe how they go about their business.

New Zealand women T20I squad: Sophie Devine (c), Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Frankie Mackay, Katey Martin (wk), Thamsyn Newton, Hannah Rowe, Amy Satterthwaite. New Zealand women ODI squad: Sophie Devine (c), Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Frankie Mackay, Katey Martin (wk), Hannah Rowe, Amy Satterthwaite (vc), Lea Tahuhu. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will Love Alarm Season 3 ever take place? What more we know

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP's promise of Bengal tea worker wage hike false; it did not keep pledge in Assam: TU leader

The BJPs vow to increase the minimum wage of tea garden workers in West Bengal to Rs 350 is false, as the party did not keep a similar promise made to tea labourers of Assam five years ago, a tea trade union leader claimed.The saffron party...

People should make decisive move, not to leave hung Assembly: Kamal Haasan

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan on Sunday said that both AIADMK and DMK are not support-worthy and people should make a decision in this Assembly elections and not leave the hung Assembly. Both AIADMK DMK arent support-worthy. They ...

Two held for killing man over personal enmity in Delhi's Azadpur

Two people were arrested for allegedly killing a 32-year-old man over personal enmity in northwest Delhis Azadpur on Sunday, police said.Mohit 18, Amit Dubey 20 and their accomplice Rajnish 21 had allegedly killed Suresh alias Banwari on Ma...

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 124,481,412 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Sunday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The tally is for Moderna, PfizerBioNTech and Johnson Johnsons vaccines as of 6 a.m. E...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021