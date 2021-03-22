Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:30 PM EDT on Sunday, March 21

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:30 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

BASEBALL Spring training roundup

Advertisement

Game details from all the action in the Grapefruit and Cactus leagues. BASEBALL-MLB-SPRING-ROUNDUP, Field Level Media

- - - - BASKETBALL

NBA Game coverage: Indiana at Miami, 1 p.m. Oklahoma City at Houston, 2 p.m. New Orleans at Denver, 3 p.m. Orlando at Boston, 3:30 p.m. Washington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m. Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Chicago at Detroit, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at New York, 8 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Dallas at Portland, 10 p.m. - -

Raptors' Nick Nurse fined $50K by NBA Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse has been fined $50,000 for throwing his facemask behind the scorer's table and toward the fans, as well as directing profanity toward game officials, the NBA announced Sunday.

BASKETBALL-NBA-TOR-NURSE, Field Level Media - -

COLLEGE BASKETBALL NCAA Tournament continues in Indy

NCAA Tournament -- South Region, 9 Wisconsin vs. 1 Baylor, 2:40 p.m. 6 Texas Tech vs. 3 Arkansas, 6:10 p.m. 15 Oral Roberts vs. 7 Florida, 7:45 p.m. 13 North Texas vs. 5 Villanova, 8:45 p.m. - -

NCAA Tournament -- Midwest Region, 8 Loyola Chicago vs. 1 Illinois, 12:10 p.m. 11 Syracuse vs. 3 West Virginia, 5:15 p.m. 10 Rutgers vs. 2 Houston, 7:10 p.m. 12 Oregon State vs. 4 Oklahoma State, 9:40 p.m. - - Women's college basketball from San Antonio 12 Central Michigan vs. 5 Iowa, Noon 10 Marquette vs. 7 Virginia Tech, Noon 9 Wake Forest vs. 8 Oklahoma State, 1 p.m. 13 Idaho State vs. 4 Kentucky, 2 p.m. 14 Middle Tennessee vs. 3 Tennessee, 2 p.m. 11 Florida Gulf Coast vs. 6 Michigan, 3 p.m. 16 North Carolina A&T vs. 1 NC State, 4 p.m. 15 Jacksonville State vs. 2 Baylor, 4 p.m. 12 Stephen F. Austin vs. 5 Georgia Tech, 4:30 p.m. 9 San Diego State vs. 8 Syracuse, 5:30 p.m. 16 Mercer vs. 1 South Carolina, 6 p.m. 9 Florida State vs. 8 Oregon State, 7:30 p.m. 16 High Point vs. 1 Connecticut, 8 p.m. 13 Lehigh vs. 4 West Virginia, 8 p.m. 9 Washington State vs. 8 South Florida, 9:30 p.m. 16 Utah Valley vs. 1 Stanford, 10 p.m.

- - - - FOOTBALL

NFL Lions agree to extension with DT Michael Brockers

New defensive tackle Michael Brockers and the Lions reached a deal on an three-year, $24 million deal this weekend that will keep him in Detroit for at least the next two seasons. FOOTBALL-NFL-DET-BROCKERS, Field Level Media

- - NFL reinstates CB Josh Shaw from suspension

The NFL reinstated free-agent cornerback Josh Shaw from suspension for violating league rules against gambling. FOOTBALL-NFL-SHAW, Field Level Media

- - Attorney to turn over evidence in Deshaun Watson case The attorney representing the women who allege Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson acted inappropriately or sexually assaulted them said he plans to turn over evidence and affidavits to the police and district attorney in Houston on Monday.

FOOTBALL-NFL-HOU-WATSON, Field Level Media - - - -

HOCKEY NHL

Rangers D Jack Johnson won't return this season New York Rangers defenseman Jack Johnson is out for the rest of the season after having core muscle repair surgery on Friday.

HOCKEY-NHL-NYR-JOHNSON, Field Level Media - -

Blues F Oskar Sundqvist tears ACL, out for season St. Louis Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist will have surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee and miss the rest of the season.

HOCKEY-NHL-STL-SUNDQVIST, Field Level Media - -

Report: Capitals give Trevor van Riemsdyk 2-year extension The Washington Capitals will sign defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk to a two-year extension, Sportsnet reported.

HOCKEY-NHL-WSH-VAN-RIEMSDYK, Field Level Media - -

Kings sign D Matt Roy to three-year extension The Los Angeles Kings signed defenseman Matt Roy to a three-year contract extension, the team announced Sunday.

HOCKEY-NHL-LAK-ROY, Field Level Media - -

Game coverage: New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Florida at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m. Vegas at Los Angeles, 6 p.m. Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. - - - -

TENNIS ATP, WTA roundup

Coverage of tennis action: WTA -- St. Petersburg, Russia, Monterrey, Mexico TENNIS-WTA-ROUNDUP, Field Level Media

- - - - GOLF

The Honda Classic Coverage of the fourth round of The Honda Classic. GOLF-PGA-HONDACLASSIC, Field Level Media

- - - - MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta, 3 p.m. - - - -

ESPORTS Valorant Champions Tour: Europe Stage 1 Masters

CS:GO -- ESL Pro League Season 13 Dota -- EPIC League Season 3 Division 1

eMLS Cup quarterfinals, semifinals and final Valorant Champions Tour: North America Stage 1 Masters

LoL -- League Championship Series Midseason Showdown Call of Duty League -- Stage 2, Week 1 (Toronto home series)

- - News:

LunarKats makes fast exit from TSM's Valorant team TSM has split with Katherine "LunarKats" So, just days after announcing her as part of its all-female Valorant roster.

ESPORTS-VALORANT-LUNARKATS-TSM, Field Level Media - -

Na'Vi, Neon shuffle rosters for Singapore Major With the One Esports Singapore Major just days away, Natus Vincere and Neon Esports have been forced to make some last-minute roster moves.

ESPORTS-DOTA-ROSTERS, Field Level Media - - - -

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)