Left Menu

Soccer-Leicester out-class Manchester United to reach FA Cup semis

We really felt ready to go and we passed the ball very well and got in open spaces and got the runs and the goals," Iheanacho told the BBC. "I am really happy playing alongside Jamie (Vardy), it's helping me a lot, creating space and getting the shot in behind, so I hope we can keep working hard together," he added.

Reuters | Updated: 22-03-2021 00:48 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 00:48 IST
Soccer-Leicester out-class Manchester United to reach FA Cup semis

Leicester City's Kelechi Iheanacho scored two poacher's goals as they beat Manchester United 3-1 in their FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday to set up a last-four clash against Southampton.

The Foxes took the lead following a horrendous error from Manchester United's Fred, whose backpass became a through-ball for Iheanacho. The Nigerian collected it and rounded the keeper before firing home in the 24th minute. United struck back seven minutes before halftime as Mason Greenwood rifled Paul Pogba's centre into the net, but they never got to grips with Leicester in midfield and they went behind again early in the second half.

Youri Tielemans surged at United's soft centre, bursting through and brushing off a less-than-convincing challenge from Fred before firing a low shot into the bottom corner. Jamie Vardy could have brought his seven-game goal drought to an end but he pulled his shot just wide of the near post when clean through on goal. His selfless running, however, was instrumental in creating space for his Leicester team mates.

United's woeful defence was exposed again in the 78th minute as Iheanacho was left completely unmarked at the far post to head home Marc Albrighton's free kick, sealing the victory and sending his side into the semis. "We worked really well in training to get ready for this game, tactically we worked hard. We really felt ready to go and we passed the ball very well and got in open spaces and got the runs and the goals," Iheanacho told the BBC.

"I am really happy playing alongside Jamie (Vardy), it's helping me a lot, creating space and getting the shot in behind, so I hope we can keep working hard together," he added. Chelsea will take on Manchester City in the other last-four tie, and both semi-finals will take place at Wembley on the weekend of April 17-18.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

BoE governor wants UK bill to make Google tackle online scams -Sunday Times

India's Serum to delay further vaccine shipments to Brazil, Morocco, Saudi - source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany set to extend COVID-19 lockdown, draft proposal says

Germany is set to extend a lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic into its fifth month, according to a draft proposal, after infection rates exceeded the level at which authorities say hospitals will be overstretched. The recommendation ...

Soccer-Leicester out-class Manchester United to reach FA Cup semis

Leicester Citys Kelechi Iheanacho scored two poachers goals as they beat Manchester United 3-1 in their FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday to set up a last-four clash against Southampton.The Foxes took the lead following a horrendous error from...

Slovak PM prepared to step down to resolve coalition crisis, sets conditions

Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic said on Sunday he was prepared to step down to calm down a crisis in his four-party coalition, if his coalition partners agreed to several conditions including a cabinet seat for himself.The year-old, four...

Soccer-FA Cup semi-final draw

Draw for the semi-finals of the FA Cup made on Sunday Leicester City v SouthamptonChelsea v Manchester City Matches will be played at Wembley on April 17-18 Editing by Toby Davis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021