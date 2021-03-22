Left Menu

Soccer-Leicester look to Wembley as Man United fail to fire

Four-times Cup runners-up Leicester ran United ragged en route to a 3-1 win with Kelechi Iheanacho scoring twice and Youri Tielemans adding a third as they comprehensively out-worked the visitors to set up a last-four encounter with Southampton. "We showed courage to play football against one of Europe's greatest teams -- I'm so happy for the players, I thought we thoroughly deserved it," a beaming Rodgers said.

Reuters | Leicester | Updated: 22-03-2021 01:12 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 01:09 IST
Soccer-Leicester look to Wembley as Man United fail to fire
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers hailed his side's bravery as they reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup for the first time since 1982 after dispatching a misfiring Manchester United on Sunday. Four-times Cup runners-up Leicester ran United ragged en route to a 3-1 win with Kelechi Iheanacho scoring twice and Youri Tielemans adding a third as they comprehensively out-worked the visitors to set up a last-four encounter with Southampton.

"We showed courage to play football against one of Europe's greatest teams -- I'm so happy for the players, I thought we thoroughly deserved it," a beaming Rodgers said. Goalscorer Tielemans praised Leicester's togetherness as they left United with only the Europa League to play for after a sluggish performance from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

"Everyone worked together. Everyone was talking, everyone was positive. That's what we need to win these type of games. It was a very hard game and I think we did brilliant," Tielemans told BBC Sport. Manchester United boss Solskjaer said his side's winning effort in their last-16 Europa League second leg against AC Milan on Thursday left them too tired to mount a fightback.

"We didn't have the spark tonight, but it's understandable. This team have been fantastic in the last three or four months. We played every three days and been on a great run -- it just caught up with us, all the games and travels," he said. United are second in the Premier League, 14 points adrift of Manchester City, and their only realistic hope of a trophy looks to be in the Europa League, where they will meet Granada in the quarter-finals.

"We're in a good position in the league and we want to keep improving, of course Leicester are just behind us so it won't be easy, but we want to keep going and get as far as possible in the Europa as well," Solskjaer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

BoE governor wants UK bill to make Google tackle online scams -Sunday Times

India's Serum to delay further vaccine shipments to Brazil, Morocco, Saudi - source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Workers at Canada's second-largest port reject deal raising strike fears

Unionized dockworkers at Canadas second-largest port on Sunday rejected an offer from management, raising industry fears of a new strike following crippling work stoppages in 2020, a union representative said. A spokeswoman for the Canadian...

Israel revokes permit of Palestinian foreign minister

Israel revoked the VIP permit of the Palestinian foreign minister after he returned to the West Bank from a trip to the International Criminal Court in the Hague, Israeli and Palestinian officials confirmed.The move appeared to be Israeli r...

Iran threatens US Army post and top general

Iran has made threats against Fort McNair, an Army post in the U.S. capital, and against the Armys vice chief of staff, two senior U.S. intelligence officials said.They said communications intercepted by the National Security Agency in Janu...

Government attack on hospital in northwestern Syria kills 6

Artillery shells fired from government areas hit a major hospital in a rebel-controlled town in northwestern Syria on Sunday, killing at least six patients, including a child, wounding medical staff and forcing the facility to shut its door...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021