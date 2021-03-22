Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Attorney to turn over evidence in Deshaun Watson case

The attorney representing the women who allege Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson acted inappropriately or sexually assaulted them said he plans to turn over evidence and affidavits to the police and district attorney in Houston on Monday. Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee posted on Instagram that his team also will be requesting that prosecutors empanel a grand jury to review the evidence to recommend whether criminal charges are warranted. Serena Williams pulls out of Miami Open following oral surgery: report

Serena Williams will not compete at this week's Miami Open as the 23-times Grand Slam singles champion recovers from oral surgery, the Associated Press reported on Sunday. The 39-year-old Florida resident has won the Miami Open a record eight times and joins big names including Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer in missing the event. NBA roundup: Hawks win 8th straight as LeBron James injured

The Atlanta Hawks earned their eighth win in a row, a 99-94 road victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, snapping L.A.'s four-game winning streak and keeping the longest winning streak currently in the NBA alive in the process. However, the story of the day was an injury to Lakers superstar LeBron James, who suffered what the team later termed a high right ankle sprain when he was tangled with Hawks forward Solomon Hill early in the second quarter. After staying in the game briefly and draining a 3-pointer, James left for the locker room shortly afterward. Spring training roundup: Gerrit Cole leads Yankees past Blue Jays

Gerrit Cole was sharp, striking out eight through five innings, and Luke Voit and Clint Frazier each had a double and a single to pace the New York Yankees to an 8-3 victory over the host Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday at Dunedin, Fla. Thairo Estrada cracked a three-run, third-inning home run and added a stolen base for the Yankees. Raptors' Nick Nurse fined $50K by NBA

Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse has been fined $50,000 for throwing his facemask behind the scorer's table and toward the fans, as well as directing profanity toward game officials, the NBA announced Sunday. Nurse's actions took place after the conclusion of the Raptors' 115-112 loss to the Utah Jazz on Friday. Reports: Jets, DT Sheldon Rankins reach two-year deal

The New York Jets and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins agreed to a two-year deal worth as much as $17 million, multiple outlets reported Sunday. Rankins was the No. 12 overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Saints. In New Orleans, he was plagued by injuries and appeared in just 63 regular-season games (33 starts) over five seasons. Royals C Salvador Perez agrees to four-year extension

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez agreed to a four-year contract extension, the team announced on Sunday. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed by the Royals, however multiple media outlets reported that the contract is worth $82 million. The deal, which begins with the 2022 season, also has a 2026 team option for $13.5 million or a $2 million buyout. NHL roundup: Andrei Vasilevskiy's 11th straight win ties Lightning record

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 30 saves to tie a franchise high with his 11th straight win in the Tampa Bay Lightning's 4-1 victory over the visiting Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday afternoon. Vasilevskiy, who improved to 10-0-0 in his career against the Blackhawks, tied former teammate Louis Domingue for the consecutive-wins record set two seasons ago. The Lightning's 22nd win put them one better than the Vegas Golden Knights for the league lead. Reports: Arizona RHP Tyler Clippard shut down for six weeks

Arizona Diamondbacks right-handed pitcher Tyler Clippard will miss at least six weeks with a sprained shoulder, according to multiple reports. Clippard, who signed a one-year, $2.25 million deal with Arizona in the offseason, won't throw for the next six weeks and then will be evaluated. Seahawks officially announce signing of TE Gerald Everett

The Seattle Seahawks officially announced the signing of tight end Gerald Everett on Sunday. The deal is reportedly for one year and up to $7 million.

