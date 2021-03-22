Left Menu

Soccer-Injured Son to miss South Korea's friendly against Japan

The 28-year-old sustained a hamstring injury in his club's meeting with Arsenal last Sunday but was still included in the squad selected by coach Paulo Bento to face Hajime Moriyasu's side on Thursday. Son missed Tottenham's Europa League defeat by Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday and was also unavailable for the 2-0 win over Aston Villa at the weekend.

Injured Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min will not travel to Japan for South Korea's friendly in Yokohama, the Korea Football Association said. The 28-year-old sustained a hamstring injury in his club's meeting with Arsenal last Sunday but was still included in the squad selected by coach Paulo Bento to face Hajime Moriyasu's side on Thursday.

Son missed Tottenham's Europa League defeat by Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday and was also unavailable for the 2-0 win over Aston Villa at the weekend. He was officially withdrawn from the South Korea squad on Sunday and is not expected to return from injury until after the international break.

