Left Menu

Soccer-Leicester looking for 'special' FA Cup win: Rodgers

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers said his team are aiming to create history by winning the FA Cup for the first time after Sunday's 3-1 quarter-final win over Manchester United moved them one step closer.

Reuters | Updated: 22-03-2021 08:52 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 08:52 IST
Soccer-Leicester looking for 'special' FA Cup win: Rodgers

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers said his team are aiming to create history by winning the FA Cup for the first time after Sunday's 3-1 quarter-final win over Manchester United moved them one step closer. Leicester forward Kelechi Iheanacho scored twice and Youri Tielemans added another as Rodgers' side beat United to reach the semi-finals of the competition for the first time since 1982. They face Southampton for a berth in the final.

Leicester have lost in the final four times, the last occasion coming in the 1968-69 season when they were beaten 1-0 by Manchester City, and Rodgers said it was time to end that run. "We are in the semi-final and we have a chance to get to the final and create history," Rodgers said.

"For the club to get to the final and win the trophy would be really special. It's a trophy in their history they haven't won. "It's a tough game in the semi-final but the club has never won the FA Cup so to be able to do something like that will be special."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

BoE governor wants UK bill to make Google tackle online scams -Sunday Times

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Taapsee Pannu wraps up shooting for 'Dobaaraa'

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu on Monday announced the wrap-up for her upcoming new age thriller movie Dobaaraa. The Badla actor took to her Instagram handle and shared stories from the sets of Dobaaraa, completing the last day of her shoot....

Surfing-Salvadoran killed by lightning while training for Olympic qualifier

El Salvadoran surfer Katherine Diaz has been killed after being struck by lightning while training for a qualifying tournament for the Tokyo Olympics. The 22-year-old was struck just after entering the water on Friday at El Tunco Beach, abo...

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

Toyota, Nissan, Honda, and other Japanese automakers scrambled on Monday to assess the production impact of a fire at a Renesas Electronics automotive chip plant that could aggravate a global semiconductor shortage.We are gathering informat...

China stocks rise as banks, infrastructure firms lend support

China stocks climbed on Monday, underpinned by gains in the banking and infrastructure sectors after the countrys central bank kept a key lending rate unchanged.The CSI300 index rose 0.7 to 5,042.82 points at the end of the morning session,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021