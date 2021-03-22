Left Menu

22-03-2021
Olympic-New Zealand rowing medal chance McBride retires

World champion rower Zoe McBride has announced her retirement from the sport just a few months before she was due to represent New Zealand at the delayed Tokyo Olympics. McBride won the lightweight double scull with Jackie Kiddle at the 2019 world championships in Austria and the pair were among the favourites for gold in the event in Tokyo. "Representing New Zealand has been an absolute honour, and whilst the decision to retire was difficult, it has given me an opportunity to reflect on all that rowing has provided me with," the 25-year-old said in a Rowing New Zealand statement.

"I am very proud of what I have achieved in sport, and I look forward to the next stage of my life." McBride also won world titles in the lightweight single scull in 2015 and 2016 but narrowly missed out on selection for the Rio Olympics.

"Zoe has had an outstanding career at all levels in our sport, and she has made a courageous decision to retire as a world champion," said her coach James Coote. "Jackie Kiddle and I support her decision and look forward to seeing her succeed in her future endeavours.

"While injuries and postponements have played their part in her career, Zoe has continued to overcome obstacles, and her determination and competitive spirit will always serve her well." As well as pursuing a career in marketing, McBride said she would be offering support and guidance to young people on the challenges facing elite athletes.

"Sport at an elite level can be very challenging, and my own mental well-being, and the mental wellbeing of others will remain a focus of mine," she said.

