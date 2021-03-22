Soccer-Injured Ramsey to miss Wales' World Cup qualifiers
Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey will miss Wales' 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Belgium and Czech Republic this month due to injury, the Welsh FA said on Sunday. Ramsey was named in the squad last week despite concerns about a thigh injury he picked up when playing for Juventus.Reuters | Updated: 22-03-2021 10:26 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 10:26 IST
Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey will miss Wales' 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Belgium and Czech Republic this month due to injury, the Welsh FA said on Sunday. Ramsey was named in the squad last week despite concerns about a thigh injury he picked up when playing for Juventus. The Italian champions earlier said the 30-year-old had sustained a "low-grade lesion" in his left thigh.
Wales are scheduled to travel to Belgium for a qualifier on Wednesday before playing a friendly against Mexico on Saturday in Cardiff. They host Czech Republic in a qualifier on March 30. Assistant coach Robert Page will lead Wales in the absence of Ryan Giggs, who was arrested in November on suspicion of assault following a disturbance at his home. Giggs has denied the allegations.
