Sports News Roundup: Bears sign LB Attaochu to two-year contract; Serena pulls out of Miami Open and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Serena pulls out of Miami Open following oral surgery

Advertisement

Serena Williams said on Sunday she will not compete at this week's Miami Open as the 23-time Grand Slam champion is recovering from oral surgery. The 39-year-old Florida resident has won the Miami Open a record eight times and joins several other big names in missing the event including Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal, and Roger Federer.

Spring training roundup: Gerrit Cole leads Yankees past Blue Jays

Gerrit Cole was sharp, striking out eight through five innings, and Luke Voit and Clint Frazier each had a double and a single to pace the New York Yankees to an 8-3 victory over the host Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday at Dunedin, Fla. Thairo Estrada cracked a three-run, third-inning home run and added a stolen base for the Yankees.

Badminton: Lee, Okuhara bag singles titles at All England Open

Malaysian shuttler Lee Zii Jia defeated defending champion Viktor Axelsen to win the men's singles crown at the All England Open on Sunday while Japan's Nozomi Okuhara won the women's title for a second time. Sixth seed Lee took control in the third game to beat the Dane 30-29 20-22 21-9 at the Birmingham event.

Bears sign LB Attaochu to two-year contract

The Chicago Bears announced Sunday that they have signed veteran outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu to a two-year deal. The 28-year-old Attaochu spent the past two seasons with the Denver Broncos. He had 31 tackles and five sacks in 13 games (five starts) last season. Royals C Salvador Perez agrees to a four-year extension

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez agreed to a four-year contract extension

the team announced on Sunday. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed by the Royals, however, multiple media outlets reported that the contract is worth $82 million. The deal, which begins with the 2022 season, also has a 2026 team option for $13.5 million or a $2 million buyout.

Joey Votto back with Reds after COVID-19 battle

Cincinnati Reds star Joey Votto returned to the team on Sunday after a battle with COVID-19, but it remains unclear when he will be ready to play. Votto, 37, left the team after a positive test on March 10 and has been in self-isolation. The first baseman was cleared by Major League Baseball but will remain on the injured list until he's fit to play.

Surfing: Salvadoran killed by lightning while training for Olympic qualifier

El Salvadoran surfer Katherine Diaz has been killed after being struck by lightning while training for a qualifying tournament for the Tokyo Olympics. The 22-year-old was struck just after entering the water on Friday at El Tunco Beach, about 10 miles (16km) south of capital San Salvador, local media reported.

Jones ends 'tough' seven-year drought with Honda Classic triumph

Australian Matt Jones won the Honda Classic on Sunday to end a seven-year drought on the PGA Tour and turn the page on what he said was at times a challenging stretch in his career. The Sydney-born golfer's last tour victory came at the 2014 Houston Open when he edged Matt Kuchar in the first hole of a playoff with a 42-yard chip-in for birdie.

Seahawks officially announce signing of TE Gerald Everett

The Seattle Seahawks officially announced the signing of tight end Gerald Everett on Sunday. The deal is reportedly for one year and up to $7 million.

Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer upset with 'blatant sexism' of NCAA

Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer blasted the NCAA on Saturday, citing "blatant sexism" toward women's basketball players and preferential treatment for men's players in their respective NCAA Tournaments. Vanderveer, the all-time leader in women's Division I victories with 1,119, called it "disheartening" that COVID-19 testing protocols and weight-training facilities are at a higher level for men as opposed to women.

(With inputs from agencies.)