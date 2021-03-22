Left Menu

Cricket-Holder's 'five-for' puts Windies in charge against Sri Lanka

In reply, West Indies were 13 for no loss, with Brathwaite (three) and John Campbell (seven) seeing the hosts through the final hour at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. Holder was happy with the impact he had made with the ball and was looking forward to doing some damage with the bat.

Reuters | Updated: 22-03-2021 10:51 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 10:51 IST
Cricket-Holder's 'five-for' puts Windies in charge against Sri Lanka

Losing the West Indies captaincy does not appear to have demoralised Jason Holder after the all-rounder claimed 5-27 as the hosts bowled out Sri Lanka for 169 on the opening day of the first test in North Sound, Antigua, on Sunday. Playing his first test since Kraigg Brathwaite replaced him as skipper earlier this month, Holder shared eight wickets with spearhead Kemar Roach (3-47).

Sri Lanka opener Lahiru Thirumanne put up a fighting 70 but his team mates struggled against the disciplined West Indies attack in the opener of the two-test series. In reply, West Indies were 13 for no loss, with Brathwaite (three) and John Campbell (seven) seeing the hosts through the final hour at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Holder was happy with the impact he had made with the ball and was looking forward to doing some damage with the bat. "The ball came out very well, my rhythm was very good, and I also managed to get some movement off the pitch, so it was great to get among the wickets and pick up a five-for on the first day," Holder said.

"We bowled really well, and we couldn’t have asked for much more. The discipline I showed with the ball was the key. "Hopefully, going on later in the game I could make another major contribution with bat and with the ball."

Holder claimed four of his five wickets in the final session as Sri Lanka lost their last five wickets for 19 runs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

BoE governor wants UK bill to make Google tackle online scams -Sunday Times

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Congo Republic opposition presidential candidate Kolelas dies at 61, spokesman says

The main opposition challenger in Congo Republics March 21 presidential election Guy Brice Parfait Kolelas has died at 61, a spokesman said on Monday.Kolelass election campaign said on Sunday that the former minister was in the hospital wit...

Friend: 2 Australian agriculture consultants held in Myanmar

An Australian couple working as agriculture development consultants in Myanmar are being detained at their home after the woman was not allowed to leave the country, a friend said Monday.Christa Avery was refused permission to board a fligh...

Brazil reports over 294,000 deaths from COVID-19

Brasilia Brazil, March 22 ANIXinhua Brazil reported more than 294,000 deaths from the COVID-19, with 1,290 deaths registered in a day, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday. Brazil has recorded a total of 294,042 deaths and 11,998,233 confi...

2021 Call for Code Global Challenge invites innovators to combat climate change

Tech giant IBM on Monday announced the launch of the fourth edition of the Call for Code Global Challenge, inviting global software developers and innovators to combat climate change with open source-powered technology.Created by David Clar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021