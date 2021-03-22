Left Menu

Ind vs Eng: Hosts look to roar in ODIs after Test, T20I series triumphs

After winning both the Test and the T20I series, India is all set for the final challenge against England - the three-match ODI series.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-03-2021 11:19 IST
Ind vs Eng: Hosts look to roar in ODIs after Test, T20I series triumphs
After winning both the Test and the T20I series, India is all set for the final challenge against England - the three-match ODI series. In the Test and T20I series, Virat Kohli's team won after being one-down. During the tour, England always started on a high but failed to maintain their winning run while India learnt from the mistakes and quickly adapted to the conditions.

While India completely outplayed England in the Tests, the T20I series had a good ebb and flow to it. The series went to the decider, which the hosts clinched by 36 runs. The three-match series, beginning Tuesday, will be a part of the ODI Super League.

India last played an ODI series last year against Australia and was beaten 2-1. However, the forthcoming series will have completely different dynamics to it as India will be playing in home conditions and with the confidence of winning the Test and T20I series against England. India's squad on paper looks promising as the team has multiple options for each batting position. In the opening slots, India has four options to choose from, namely Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, and KL Rahul.

The squad also has three potential debutants: Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, and Prasidh Krishna. Suryakumar took the international stage by storm and successfully proved his credentials in the recently-concluded T20I series. In the bowling department also, India has all the boxes checked, having a good mix of both pace and spin attack. India has pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur, and Mohammed Siraj in the squad. Whereas, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya and Washington Sundar are the spin bowling options for the side.

However, the series won't be an easy one, given that Eoin Morgan will look to avenge the T20I series defeat. England's squad too looks pretty much settled. However, the English side will be without Jofra Archer, who is returning to the UK for further management and investigation of his right elbow injury. The pacer has been deemed unfit for selection for the ODI series. Therefore, Mark Wood will spearhead England's bowling attack. Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Sam Billings, and Eoin Morgan are the batters with all-rounder Ben Stokes further strengthening the team.

England's ODI Squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood. India's ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur. (ANI)

