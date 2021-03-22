Left Menu

Rugby league-Australian Hayne faces jail after found guilty of sexual assault

Hayne, a twice National Rugby League (NRL) player-of-the-year, had denied wrongdoing, saying the incident in the woman's bedroom at her home in Newcastle had been consensual. The jury at Sydney District Court on Monday found him guilty of two counts of sexual intercourse without consent, state broadcaster Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 22-03-2021 11:23 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 11:23 IST
Rugby league-Australian Hayne faces jail after found guilty of sexual assault

Australian rugby league international Jarryd Hayne is facing jail after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman at her home in New South Wales state in 2018. Hayne, a twice National Rugby League (NRL) player-of-the-year, had denied wrongdoing, saying the incident in the woman's bedroom at her home in Newcastle had been consensual.

The jury at Sydney District Court on Monday found him guilty of two counts of sexual intercourse without consent, state broadcaster Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported. The 33-year-old was found not guilty of more serious charges of sexual intercourse without consent, while recklessly inflicting actual bodily harm.

Judge Helen Syme granted Hayne bail on payment of A$50,000 ($38,600). Hayne, who faces a maximum possible sentence of 14 years in jail, will have a sentencing hearing on May 6 in Newcastle District Court.

The verdict comes after his first trial in Newcastle ended in a hung jury in December. The incident happened on the night of the 2018 NRL Grand Final, when Hayne was in Newcastle for a friend's stag party.

The court heard Hayne had negotiated a A$550 ($425) taxi fare from Newcastle to Sydney and asked the driver to stop at the woman's house on the way, following contact with her on social media and via text for about two weeks, the ABC said. Crown Prosecutor Brian Costello said the woman formed a "conscious and definitive decision" against consent, realising the cab was waiting.

The jury was told Hayne had tried to kiss her before becoming "rough" and sexually assaulting her, causing two injuries. Hayne played nearly 200 games for Sydney-based NRL team Parramatta Eels, winning the Dally M Medal, the league's highest individual honour, in 2009 and 2014.

The Sydney-born fullback scored 11 tries in 11 appearances for the Kangaroos, Australia's representative rugby league team, and was named in the NRL's team-of-the-decade for 2010-19. He also had a brief career in American football, winning a contract with NFL side San Francisco 49ers in 2015, before quitting the game the following year to play rugby sevens for Fiji in a failed bid to earn selection for the Rio Olympics.

Hayne was accused of sexual assault in a civil lawsuit brought by a woman in California in 2016 after police decided not to charge him over an alleged incident in 2015. Hayne said at the time he "unequivocally and vehemently" denied the allegations.

The case was settled in 2019 before going to trial. ($1 = 1.2937 Australian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

BoE governor wants UK bill to make Google tackle online scams -Sunday Times

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Congo Republic opposition presidential candidate Kolelas dies at 61, spokesman says

The main opposition challenger in Congo Republics March 21 presidential election Guy Brice Parfait Kolelas has died at 61, a spokesman said on Monday.Kolelass election campaign said on Sunday that the former minister was in the hospital wit...

Friend: 2 Australian agriculture consultants held in Myanmar

An Australian couple working as agriculture development consultants in Myanmar are being detained at their home after the woman was not allowed to leave the country, a friend said Monday.Christa Avery was refused permission to board a fligh...

Brazil reports over 294,000 deaths from COVID-19

Brasilia Brazil, March 22 ANIXinhua Brazil reported more than 294,000 deaths from the COVID-19, with 1,290 deaths registered in a day, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday. Brazil has recorded a total of 294,042 deaths and 11,998,233 confi...

2021 Call for Code Global Challenge invites innovators to combat climate change

Tech giant IBM on Monday announced the launch of the fourth edition of the Call for Code Global Challenge, inviting global software developers and innovators to combat climate change with open source-powered technology.Created by David Clar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021