Left Menu

We showed all elements needed to win top game: Rodgers after victory over Man Utd

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers said the first half against Manchester United was excellent but in the second half, they showed "all elements of what you need to do to win a top game."

ANI | Leicester | Updated: 22-03-2021 11:49 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 11:49 IST
We showed all elements needed to win top game: Rodgers after victory over Man Utd
Brendan Rodgers (Photo/ Leicester City Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers said the first half against Manchester United was excellent but in the second half, they showed "all elements of what you need to do to win a top game." Leicester City secured a 3-1 win over Manchester United in the FA Cup here on Sunday.

"Like any top team, you want to build the game at times. We then set the trap, nicked it and scored the first goal. The second goal, the goal that we conceded, we could have been better in. We spoke about that at half-time," the club's official website quoted Rodgers as saying. "But I thought, overall in the first half, we were excellent. We didn't stop the cross, so we sorted that out at half-time, but in the second half, we showed all elements of what you need to do to win a top game. It was a big win for us," he added.

Kelechi Iheanacho scored twice while Youri Tielemans netted one goal to guide their team to an impressive win. With this victory, Leicester City reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup while Manchester United have been knocked out of the competition. In the semi-finals, Leicester City will take on Southampton on April 17. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

BoE governor wants UK bill to make Google tackle online scams -Sunday Times

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Never show laxity in campaign in view of media surveys, Ker CM tells party cadres

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday urged Left party cadres not to be overconfident and never show any laxity in campaign work in the wake of pre-poll survey reports released by various media houses which have predicted the con...

Twenty dogs rescued from Sydney's rising floodwaters

Australian emergency services on Monday rescued 20 dogs from rising floodwaters that menaced a breeding kennel in a suburb northwest of Sydney on Monday.Barks emanated from partially submerged kennels as the rescuers approached in inflatabl...

Only aim of Congress is politics of opportunism: Nadda

BJP national president J P Nadda on Monday accused the Congress of practising politics of opportunism and said Assam will head into days of darkness if the opposition party is voted to power.Addressing an election rally at Tingkhong in Dibr...

AstraZeneca says advanced trial data from US study on its COVID vaccine shows it's 79 per cent effective.

AstraZeneca says advanced trial data from US study on its COVID vaccine shows its 79 per cent effective....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021