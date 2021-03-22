Soccer-Bellingham cleared to join England squad for 2022 qualifiers

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham has been cleared to join England's squad for their 2022 World Cup qualifiers this month, the Football Association said. The 17-year-old was included in coach Gareth Southgate's squad but his participation was in doubt due to Germany's COVID-19 travel restrictions, which would have forced him to self-isolate for 14 days upon his return.

"We're pleased to confirm that — following the latest COVID risk update from German authorities — @BellinghamJude is now permitted to join up with the #ThreeLions tomorrow," England tweeted https://twitter.com/England/status/1373688356014415873. England host San Marino on Thursday before playing away against Albania on Sunday and at home against Poland on March 31.

