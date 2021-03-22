Left Menu

Soccer-Bellingham cleared to join England squad for 2022 qualifiers

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham has been cleared to join England's squad for their 2022 World Cup qualifiers this month, the Football Association said.

Reuters | Updated: 22-03-2021 12:26 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 12:26 IST
Soccer-Bellingham cleared to join England squad for 2022 qualifiers

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham has been cleared to join England's squad for their 2022 World Cup qualifiers this month, the Football Association said. The 17-year-old was included in coach Gareth Southgate's squad but his participation was in doubt due to Germany's COVID-19 travel restrictions, which would have forced him to self-isolate for 14 days upon his return.

"We're pleased to confirm that — following the latest COVID risk update from German authorities — @BellinghamJude is now permitted to join up with the #ThreeLions tomorrow," England tweeted https://twitter.com/England/status/1373688356014415873. England host San Marino on Thursday before playing away against Albania on Sunday and at home against Poland on March 31.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

BoE governor wants UK bill to make Google tackle online scams -Sunday Times

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Never show laxity in campaign in view of media surveys, Ker CM tells party cadres

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday urged Left party cadres not to be overconfident and never show any laxity in campaign work in the wake of pre-poll survey reports released by various media houses which have predicted the con...

Twenty dogs rescued from Sydney's rising floodwaters

Australian emergency services on Monday rescued 20 dogs from rising floodwaters that menaced a breeding kennel in a suburb northwest of Sydney on Monday.Barks emanated from partially submerged kennels as the rescuers approached in inflatabl...

Only aim of Congress is politics of opportunism: Nadda

BJP national president J P Nadda on Monday accused the Congress of practising politics of opportunism and said Assam will head into days of darkness if the opposition party is voted to power.Addressing an election rally at Tingkhong in Dibr...

AstraZeneca says advanced trial data from US study on its COVID vaccine shows it's 79 per cent effective.

AstraZeneca says advanced trial data from US study on its COVID vaccine shows its 79 per cent effective....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021