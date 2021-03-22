Left Menu

ISSF WC: There was no pressure, says Elavenil after clinching gold with Divyansh

India's Divyansh Panwar and Elavenil Valarivan, who clinched a gold medal in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed team event at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup, have been elated with their achievement.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 12:47 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 12:47 IST
ISSF WC: There was no pressure, says Elavenil after clinching gold with Divyansh
Photo courtesy: SAI Media Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

India's Divyansh Panwar and Elavenil Valarivan, who clinched a gold medal in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed team event at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup, have been elated with their achievement. The Indian duo defeated the Hungarian pair of Denes Easter and Istvan Peni 16-10 in the final on Sunday.

While Divyansh reflected on the difficulties of living in a bio-secure bubble amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Elavenil talked about having an "added advantage". She said there was "no pressure at all", giving credit to her mentor. "See, there is not much impact but yes, something is there to feel because the environment has changed. You have to be under all kinds of restrictions, you have to be in a bio bubble, and you can't go out. So, a little bit of impact comes to mind but it doesn't create problems or difference in the match," Divyansh told reporters.

Talking about the competition, he said: "I always keep checking what my competitor is doing. I check everything and I think it's good for me, for my future. It's good to learn." Elavenil stated: "We had to put up a good show, we managed it quite well. I think it's part of the preparation plan whatever I was working on so it's just another step towards the goal. No pressure at all, having a good mentor behind is always an added advantage." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

BoE governor wants UK bill to make Google tackle online scams -Sunday Times

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Never show laxity in campaign in view of media surveys, Ker CM tells party cadres

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday urged Left party cadres not to be overconfident and never show any laxity in campaign work in the wake of pre-poll survey reports released by various media houses which have predicted the con...

Twenty dogs rescued from Sydney's rising floodwaters

Australian emergency services on Monday rescued 20 dogs from rising floodwaters that menaced a breeding kennel in a suburb northwest of Sydney on Monday.Barks emanated from partially submerged kennels as the rescuers approached in inflatabl...

Only aim of Congress is politics of opportunism: Nadda

BJP national president J P Nadda on Monday accused the Congress of practising politics of opportunism and said Assam will head into days of darkness if the opposition party is voted to power.Addressing an election rally at Tingkhong in Dibr...

AstraZeneca says advanced trial data from US study on its COVID vaccine shows it's 79 per cent effective.

AstraZeneca says advanced trial data from US study on its COVID vaccine shows its 79 per cent effective....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021