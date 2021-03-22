Left Menu

No excuse, we must do better: Maguire after Man Utd's FA Cup exit

After facing a defeat against Leicester City, Manchester United's Harry Maguire said there is "no excuse" for the loss, adding that his side must do better in the upcoming games.

ANI | Leicester | Updated: 22-03-2021 13:05 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 13:05 IST
No excuse, we must do better: Maguire after Man Utd's FA Cup exit
Harry Maguire (Photo/ Harry Maguire Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

After facing a defeat against Leicester City, Manchester United's Harry Maguire said there is "no excuse" for the loss, adding that his side must do better in the upcoming games. Leicester City secured a 3-1 win over Manchester United in the FA Cup on Sunday.

"A tough one to take - It's been a relentless run of games and today shown, still no excuse we know we must do better. Still, lots to play for and we must bounce back #MUFC," Maguire wrote on Instagram. Kelechi Iheanacho scored twice while Youri Tielemans netted one goal to guide their team to an impressive win. Mason Greenwood scored the only goal for Manchester United in the match.

With this victory, Leicester City has reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup while Manchester United have been knocked out of the competition. In the semi-finals, Leicester City will take on Southampton on April 17. Manchester United will return to action on April 5 when they face Brighton in the Premier League. In the Premier League, Manchester United are placed at the second spot on the table with 57 points from 29 matches. The table is topped by Manchester City, amassing 71 points from 30 games. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Param Bir Singh's letter rocks Lok Sabha; BJP demands resignation of MVA govt, Sena defends

The BJP on Monday demanded resignation of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi MVA government headed by Uddhav Thackeray in the wake of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parama Bir Singhs claim that the states Home Minister Anil Deshmukh set a Rs 1...

Rahul hits out at Centre over rising fuel prices

Kochi, Mar 22 PTICongress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday lashed out at the BJP-led government at the Centre over rising prices of fuel, alleging it was forcibly taking money from the pocket of people to try and run the government.Interacting...

Farhan Akhtar has made a wonderful physique for 'Toofaan': Milkha Singh

Legendary athlete Milkha Singh is all praise for actor Farhan Akhtar after watching the teaser of the upcoming sports drama Toofaan and said he is looking forward to the film.Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film stars Akhtar in the...

Sensational Saurabh, Manu shoot 10m mixed pistol gold

The sensational duo of Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker notched up the 10m mixed air pistol gold in the ISSF World Cup here on Monday.The Indians beat Golnoush Sebhatollahi and Javed Foroughi of Iran 16-12, making a brilliant rally after t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021