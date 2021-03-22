Left Menu

Soccer-Women's Super League agrees 'landmark' broadcast deal

The agreement with both broadcasters would run until the summer of 2024, BBC said. "It is a landmark moment for the women's game and a massive breakthrough for women's sport and women's football," said Kelly Simmons, FA director of the women's professional game. "There's no doubt that, when you look at football and professional sports, the media rights is the fundamental driver behind the revenue growth."

The BBC and Sky Sports said they have agreed a three-year, multi-million pounds deal to broadcast Women's Super League matches from the 2021-22 season. The BBC will broadcast 22 live games, with a minimum of 18 shown on BBC One or BBC Two. Sky Sports will show up to 44 matches, with a minimum of 35 shown on Sky Sports Football, Premier League and Main Event channels.

The remaining matches not selected for broadcast will be shown live on the FA Player. The agreement with both broadcasters would run until the summer of 2024, BBC said.

